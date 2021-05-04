ajc logo
X

Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ coming to West End

Brisket, whole wings and ribs from Lake & Oak BBQ.
Brisket, whole wings and ribs from Lake & Oak BBQ.

Credit: Paula Pontes

Credit: Paula Pontes

Restaurant News | 9 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Plus, Monday Night Brewing expands at the Lee + White development

East Lake restaurant Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ, which debuted last year in the thick of the pandemic, is already planning for a second Atlanta location.

Under the umbrella of chef Todd Richards and Josh Lee’s Soulful Company Restaurant Group, Lake & Oak will open by the end of the year as part of an expansion of the Lee + White mixed-use development in the West End neighborhood.

Located in a 3,990 square-foot space in Building 1020, Lake & Oak will serve a menu similar to the East Lake location, with a variety of smoked meats and sides. The space will offer indoor seating as well as a large outdoor patio.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
Todd Richards, author of “Soul: A chef’s culinary evolution in 150 recipes.” (Courtesy of Time Inc. Books/Eric Vitale)
Todd Richards, author of “Soul: A chef’s culinary evolution in 150 recipes.” (Courtesy of Time Inc. Books/Eric Vitale)

In addition to Lake & Oak, the Soulful Company also owns Soul: Food and Culture inside Krog Street Market and is set to open Japanese seafood restaurant Kuro on the Eastside Beltline this year.

Richards, a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist, also serves as the culinary director of Jackmont Hospitality, overseeing One Flew South and Chicken+Beer inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He is also the author of the 2018 cookbook “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes.”

Lee has worked in the kitchens of several metro Atlanta restaurants including Chicken + Beer and Superica.

Also at Lee + White, Monday Night Brewery has expanded its existing space by nearly 10,000 square feet to accommodate increased production capacity. One of the original tenants at Lee + White, Monday Night’s West End footprint is now about 50,000 square feet. The brewery has also revamped its 4,500-square-foot exterior courtyard. In addition to West End, Monday Night also has locations in West Midtown and Birmingham, Alabama.

Lee + White will offer more access to the Beltline and a path connecting outdoor spaces as part of the new phase of redevelopment. In addition, a locally-owned technology startup will open its Atlanta headquarters in the development.

Acquired by MDH Partners and Ackerman & Co. in September 2019, Lee + White, located at the intersection of Lee and White streets, comprises 11 buildings and totals 433,204 square feet.

Other Lee + White food and beverage concepts include Wild Heaven Beer, Best End Brewing, ASW Distillery, Cultured South, Boxcar and Hop City Craft Beer & Wine.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreGuide to barbecue around metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top