Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ coming to West End

Richards, a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist, also serves as the culinary director of Jackmont Hospitality, overseeing One Flew South and Chicken+Beer inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He is also the author of the 2018 cookbook “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes.”

Lee has worked in the kitchens of several metro Atlanta restaurants including Chicken + Beer and Superica.

Also at Lee + White, Monday Night Brewery has expanded its existing space by nearly 10,000 square feet to accommodate increased production capacity. One of the original tenants at Lee + White, Monday Night’s West End footprint is now about 50,000 square feet. The brewery has also revamped its 4,500-square-foot exterior courtyard. In addition to West End, Monday Night also has locations in West Midtown and Birmingham, Alabama.

Lee + White will offer more access to the Beltline and a path connecting outdoor spaces as part of the new phase of redevelopment. In addition, a locally-owned technology startup will open its Atlanta headquarters in the development.

Acquired by MDH Partners and Ackerman & Co. in September 2019, Lee + White, located at the intersection of Lee and White streets, comprises 11 buildings and totals 433,204 square feet.

Other Lee + White food and beverage concepts include Wild Heaven Beer, Best End Brewing, ASW Distillery, Cultured South, Boxcar and Hop City Craft Beer & Wine.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore Guide to barbecue around metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.