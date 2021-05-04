Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ coming to West End

Under the umbrella of chef Todd Richards and Josh Lee’s Soulful Company Restaurant Group, Lake & Oak will open by the end of the year as part of an expansion of the Lee + White mixed-use development in the West End neighborhood.
Located in a 3,990 square-foot space in Building 1020, Lake & Oak will serve a menu similar to the East Lake location, with a variety of smoked meats and sides. The space will offer indoor seating as well as a large outdoor patio.
In addition to Lake & Oak, the Soulful Company also owns Soul: Food and Culture inside Krog Street Market and is set to open Japanese seafood restaurant Kuro on the Eastside Beltline this year.
Richards, a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist, also serves as the culinary director of Jackmont Hospitality, overseeing One Flew South and Chicken+Beer inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He is also the author of the 2018 cookbook “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes.”
Lee has worked in the kitchens of several metro Atlanta restaurants including Chicken + Beer and Superica.
Also at Lee + White, Monday Night Brewery has expanded its existing space by nearly 10,000 square feet to accommodate increased production capacity. One of the original tenants at Lee + White, Monday Night’s West End footprint is now about 50,000 square feet. The brewery has also revamped its 4,500-square-foot exterior courtyard. In addition to West End, Monday Night also has locations in West Midtown and Birmingham, Alabama.
Lee + White will offer more access to the Beltline and a path connecting outdoor spaces as part of the new phase of redevelopment. In addition, a locally-owned technology startup will open its Atlanta headquarters in the development.
Acquired by MDH Partners and Ackerman & Co. in September 2019, Lee + White, located at the intersection of Lee and White streets, comprises 11 buildings and totals 433,204 square feet.
Other Lee + White food and beverage concepts include Wild Heaven Beer, Best End Brewing, ASW Distillery, Cultured South, Boxcar and Hop City Craft Beer & Wine.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author