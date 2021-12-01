An oyster bar from the team behind White Bull is coming to Midtown

Chef Pasquale “Pat” Pascarella’s Porchetta Group will open Alici in summer 2022 at 931 Monroe Drive in the Midtown Promenade development near Piedmont Park in Midtown. The restaurant will take over the space left vacant when FROGS Cantina closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve always wanted a restaurant on the Beltline and I think a lot of the other areas of the Beltline are overcrowded with restaurants, so we wanted to be somewhere kind of secluded,” Pascarella said in an email. “With the new re-development of the Midtown Promenade complex, we realized we’d be a great fit for the location.”