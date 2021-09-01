ajc logo
Couple behind vegan pop-up Happy Seed bringing La Semilla to Reynoldstown

A selection of dishes from Happy Seed. / Courtesy of Happy Seed
Caption
A selection of dishes from Happy Seed. / Courtesy of Happy Seed

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The couple behind popular vegan pop-up Happy Seed is slated to open a plant-based brick-and-mortar concept next year.

Set to open in spring 2022 at 780 Memorial Drive SE in the Modera Reynoldstown building, La Semilla will offer several popular dishes from the Happy Seed menu, as well as “reimagined Latin American dishes that highlight locally-grown ingredients and the endless possibilities of plant-based cuisine” and a “thoughtfully crafted beverage program,” according to a press release.

Owner- chefs and restaurant industry veterans Reid Trapani and Sophia Marchese launched Happy Seed in 2018 as a catering company. They’ve been popping up at Old Fourth Ward restaurant A mano for more than a year with dishes including crunch wraps made with seitan beef and sopes with seitan asada.

Sophia Marchese and Reid Trapani, the couple behind Happy Seed and La Semilla. / Courtesy of La Semilla
Caption
Sophia Marchese and Reid Trapani, the couple behind Happy Seed and La Semilla. / Courtesy of La Semilla

Credit: Clinton Garant

Credit: Clinton Garant

“After years of operating as a pop-up, we are thrilled to finally have a home of our own and the space to provide our community with intentionally crafted, plant-based food on a daily basis,” Trapani said in a prepared statement.

While the restaurant’s floor plan is still being finalized, the space will likely accommodate about 75 guests and will feature outdoor seating with a covered patio.

“Not only is it a growing neighborhood, but it is quickly becoming a go-to hub for entertainment, fun venues and great food,” Marchese said in a prepared statement. “We’re really excited about being across from the new music venue, The Eastern, and to be a part of this growing community. Being within walking distance to the Beltline is a major plus too.”

La Semilla will join several other health-focused concept in the Modera Reynoldstown, including Envegan and Clean Juice. The restaurant will offer takeout and delivery in addition to dine-in service.

Happy Seed will continue to do occasional pop-ups throughout buildout. Once open, “we will explore new ways to pop up under the La Semilla name,” Marchese said.

Marchese and Trapani were represented by Shaun Weinstock of Weinstock Realty & Development, with Lily Heimburger and Adrienne Crawford of SRS Real Estate Partners representing the landlord.

