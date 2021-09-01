Couple behind vegan pop-up Happy Seed bringing La Semilla to Reynoldstown

While the restaurant’s floor plan is still being finalized, the space will likely accommodate about 75 guests and will feature outdoor seating with a covered patio.

“Not only is it a growing neighborhood, but it is quickly becoming a go-to hub for entertainment, fun venues and great food,” Marchese said in a prepared statement. “We’re really excited about being across from the new music venue, The Eastern, and to be a part of this growing community. Being within walking distance to the Beltline is a major plus too.”

La Semilla will join several other health-focused concept in the Modera Reynoldstown, including Envegan and Clean Juice. The restaurant will offer takeout and delivery in addition to dine-in service.

Happy Seed will continue to do occasional pop-ups throughout buildout. Once open, “we will explore new ways to pop up under the La Semilla name,” Marchese said.

Marchese and Trapani were represented by Shaun Weinstock of Weinstock Realty & Development, with Lily Heimburger and Adrienne Crawford of SRS Real Estate Partners representing the landlord.

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Explore More than 25 vegan restaurants to try in metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.