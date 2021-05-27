Foundation Social Eatery finds a new home in Alpharetta

“I’m getting my dream come true, having windows in my kitchen,” said Toledo, who has fond memories of the window-lined kitchen he worked in at the now-closed Atlanta restaurant Posh. “The creativity, the inspiration that you get from looking outside and the changing of the seasons...those were some of my best years for creativity.”

Though he and wife Sandy are just in the beginning stages of working with a designer on the space, he anticipates being able to seat about 115 guests inside including about 22 seats at the bar, while a large adjoining patio will seat about 50.

The new space will be “a grownup version” of Foundation Social Eatery, Toledo said. Two large wine racks made of rebar that were featured prominently in the old restaurant will have a home at the new location.

But the space will house more than Foundation Social Eatery. A second concept is also planned under the same roof.

Known as Petit FSE, the 800 square-foot Parisian-style front area will be open during lunch and early dinner hours and will offer grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, charcuterie arrangements and espresso and other coffee drinks. A retail section will sell items including house-made breads and pastas.

Foundation Social Eatery will operate in the main dining room behind Petit FSE, with a menu that includes some holdovers from the restaurant’s original menu, including octopus, pork ribs, ravioli and chicken Bolognese, along with rotating seasonal dishes. Look for an expanded pasta section and selection of breads. A full bar will serve cocktails, beers and wines.

The restaurant, which will be open for dinner and weekend brunch, is set to open by early 2022.

“We’re so overwhelmed and humbled by the love we’ve gotten,” Toledo said. “Were so excited to feed people again.”

