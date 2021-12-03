Ford Fry’s JCT Kitchen closing after nearly 15 years in West Midtown

Fry opened JCT Kitchen in early 2007 at 1198 Howell Mill Road in what was then known as the Westside Urban Market (now called Westside Provisions and home to restaurants including Taqueria de Sol, Redbird and Forza Storico).

Named for a nearby freight train, JCT Kitchen became known for its Southern farm-to-table menu, including its popular fried chicken. It garnered a four-star review in 2007 from former AJC food editor Meridith Ford.