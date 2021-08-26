ajc logo
Jinbei West bringing ramen, Korean fried chicken to Peachtree Corners

RAMEN: The Naruto Ramen at Yakitori Jinbei, chef Jae Choi incorporates three types of pork bones, chicken bones and dried fish into the broth. Toppings include cashu (braised pork belly), wood ear and enoki mushroom, spring onions and a soft-boiled egg.
Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
Restaurant will serve ‘elevated’ version of Yakitori Jinbei menu

Chef Jae Choi, who owns Yakitori Jinbei in Smyrna, is bringing a more elevated version of that restaurant to Peachtree Corners.

Choi is partnering with celebrity chef G. Garvin -- whose own restaurants include LowCountry Steak in Midtown and LowCountry Restaurants in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport -- to open Jinbei West late this fall at Peachtree Corners Town Center at 5170 Town Center Blvd.

The Korean-Japanese menu will reflect most of the dishes on the Yakitori Jinbei menu, including okonomiyaki, Korean fried chicken and ramen, as well as new dishes, expanded sushi offerings and a full bar.

ExploreGwinnett County dining news
A 2019 appearance on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” put Smyrna’s humble Yakitori Jinbei on the map. AJC readers recently named its ramen best in the city. (Restaurant owner Jae Choi, an Atlanta optometrist who purchased the restaurant in 2017, is show on the right with Fieri, left, and chef G. Garvin.) / Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A 2019 appearance on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” put Smyrna’s humble Yakitori Jinbei on the map. AJC readers recently named its ramen best in the city. (Restaurant owner Jae Choi, an Atlanta optometrist who purchased the restaurant in 2017, is show on the right with Fieri, left, and chef G. Garvin.) / Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The new, 2,000 square-foot space will feature an eight-seat sushi bar, main dining room with seating for 40 and a large, enclosed patio with seating for about 20.

“G. has been my friend and unofficial partner for years as I’ve looked to him for advice about navigating the restaurant industry,” Choi said in a prepared statement. “Now, we’re thrilled to be collaborating together on this new concept bringing in some favorites from Yakitori Jinbei while making this new adventure all its own.”

Choi, who still works part-time as an optometrist, purchased Yakitori Jinbei in 2017. The restaurant got a boost after appearing on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2019.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

