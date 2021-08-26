Jinbei West bringing ramen, Korean fried chicken to Peachtree Corners

Choi is partnering with celebrity chef G. Garvin -- whose own restaurants include LowCountry Steak in Midtown and LowCountry Restaurants in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport -- to open Jinbei West late this fall at Peachtree Corners Town Center at 5170 Town Center Blvd.

The Korean-Japanese menu will reflect most of the dishes on the Yakitori Jinbei menu, including okonomiyaki, Korean fried chicken and ramen, as well as new dishes, expanded sushi offerings and a full bar.