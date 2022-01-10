Salt Factory Pub opening restaurant in Atlanta

The restaurant, which has locations in Alpharetta, Roswell and Woodstock, is set to open in the Madison Yards development in Reynoldstown in the next few months, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Owned by F&H Food Trading Group, which also owns Little Alley Steak restaurants in Buckhead and Roswell, Salt Factory offers “modern and approachable cuisine with an unbeatable beer list,” according to its website.