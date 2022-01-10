Salt Factory Pub opening restaurant in Atlanta

Gastropub Salt Factory Pub is expanding with a planned location in intown Atlanta.
The restaurant, which has locations in Alpharetta, Roswell and Woodstock, is set to open in the Madison Yards development in Reynoldstown in the next few months, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.
Owned by F&H Food Trading Group, which also owns Little Alley Steak restaurants in Buckhead and Roswell, Salt Factory offers “modern and approachable cuisine with an unbeatable beer list,” according to its website.
Dishes include Shepherd’s Pie, blackened mahi mahi and a variety of burgers and pizzas.
F&H partner Hicham Azhari told the Business Chronicle that additional Salt Factory locations are being considered in West Midtown and Sandy Springs.
A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment.
