Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q expanding with Brookhaven location

Another Fox Bros. is expected to open in summer 2021 at the Works mixed-use development in West Midtown.

Fox Bros. also serves its food inside Terrapin Taproom at Truist Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Explore DeKalb County dining news

The brothers began their careers in barbecue throwing backyard parties for their friends after relocating to Atlanta from Fort Worth, Texas. Before opening their original brick-and-mortar location, they built up their catering business and held pop-ups at Smith’s Olde Bar.

“When my brother and I started cooking barbecue, we did so in our backyard in Brookhaven, and we’re excited about the opportunity to return to the neighborhood,” Jonathan Fox said in a prepared statement. “We’ve learned a lot over the past year and with this location, we want to highlight elements of classic Texas barbecue culture and the flavors that we grew up with.”

Explore Guide to barbecue around metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.