Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q expanding with Brookhaven location

Popular Atlanta barbecue restaurant Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is expanding its metro Atlanta footprint with a planned location in Brookhaven.
Brothers and pitmasters Jonathan and Justin Fox will open their third location in the Brookhaven Station development at 4058 Peachtree Road by mid-2022. The restaurant will feature a selection of smoked meats alongside a Tex-Mex barbecue menu. The space will offer “ample” outdoor seating, according to a press release.
Early discussions for the new restaurant “have included an open-air feel that stretches from the kitchen to the outdoor space and an easy, to-go pickup window,” according to the release. The Brookhaven location “looks to provide a family-friendly gathering spot...inspired by the classic Texas icehouses that the brothers grew up with.”
The Brookhaven location will join the original Fox Bros., which opened 14 years ago at 1238 DeKalb Ave. NE. A second outpost followed in 2016 by way of a commissary kitchen and Fox Bros. Que-osk to-go kiosk at 134 Ottley Drive.
Another Fox Bros. is expected to open in summer 2021 at the Works mixed-use development in West Midtown.
Fox Bros. also serves its food inside Terrapin Taproom at Truist Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The brothers began their careers in barbecue throwing backyard parties for their friends after relocating to Atlanta from Fort Worth, Texas. Before opening their original brick-and-mortar location, they built up their catering business and held pop-ups at Smith’s Olde Bar.
“When my brother and I started cooking barbecue, we did so in our backyard in Brookhaven, and we’re excited about the opportunity to return to the neighborhood,” Jonathan Fox said in a prepared statement. “We’ve learned a lot over the past year and with this location, we want to highlight elements of classic Texas barbecue culture and the flavors that we grew up with.”
