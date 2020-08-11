Black-owned metro Atlanta coffee shop brews message of unity through diversity

Castleberry Hill has the highest concentration of Black-owned commercial real estate in the city, according to H. Jerome Russell Jr., board chairman of the Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit that helps support Black entrepreneurs and small-business owners. It’s also an Atlanta art hub — home to the largest African American fine arts gallery in the Southeast.

Daniel Brown (left) is opening a second location of Gilly Brew Bar at Peters Street Station, tattoo artist Miya Bailey’s community center for the arts. CONTRIBUTED BY GARY FORTNER Credit: Gary Fortner Credit: Gary Fortner

“Because of this movement that we’ve been able to create through our elixirs, [Bailey] saw what we did as an art form, and thought this would be the perfect marriage,” Brown said.

Gilly Brew Bar — named after the nickname Brown’s family gave his grandfather, Gilbert — features a seasonal menu of five tea and coffee elixirs. Driven by his Christian faith, Brown seeks inspiration and sets a theme, then he builds the drinks around it.

The most recent seasonal lineup of brews, the Masquerade, is a documentation of daily life during the pandemic, with each drink representing how masks have been used throughout history, and today.

The music played at the new shop may sound different than at the first shop, and the messages behind the drinks will speak more to the unique needs of that community. Even the flavors will cater to the local customers. Still, the mission is the same.

“We want to get to know the people who live in that community, because the better we understand the community, the better we’re able to serve their needs,” Brown said.

Through the Peters Street location, which will serve pastries from Apple Butter Bakery, owned by Brown’s wife, he hopes to highlight Black excellence in business, particularly in the coffee industry, where Black professionals are underrepresented.

As it awaits the official opening of its second location in Castleberry Hill, Gilly Brew Bar has begun to hold pop-ups there. CONTRIBUTED BY MARY-CLAIRE STEWART Credit: MARY-CLAIRE STEWART Credit: MARY-CLAIRE STEWART

This also was part of Gilly Brew Bar’s purpose at the Mayor’s House in Stone Mountain. The house has had many identities, some of which were marked by the racism that’s often associated with the area. Built by slaves in the 1830s, it was the house of Stone Mountain’s first mayor. Then, it served as a Confederate hospital during the Civil War. It later became a hotel and, eventually, a restaurant, before sitting vacant, awaiting a new purpose.

When Brown and his family bought the property in 2015, he wanted to use the space to help change the narrative of his community.

The stories and purpose behind the elixirs reflected the day-to-day efforts Brown and his team made beyond the brew bar. They fought racial division in the city, using what he calls “positive disruption.”

Gilly Brew Bar offers cocktail-like coffees and tea elixirs. CONTRIBUTED BY MARY-CLAIRE STEWART Credit: MARY-CLAIRE STEWART Credit: MARY-CLAIRE STEWART

While that meant building relationships on an individual level every day, it also meant having conversations at the community level. The brew bar often hosted conversations on race, and monthly events, during which spoken-word artists, musicians and singers could perform.

“I just want to expose what’s true, and figure out solutions on ways we can make it better,” Brown said.

Though COVID-19 has put events there on pause, and affected the coffee shop experience, it hasn’t stopped the Mayor’s House location from moving on to its next stage. To help bring more culinary variety to the area, Brown is adding an incubator-style kitchen that will welcome a rotation of private chefs. Then, he plans to add a cocktail bar.

As for the Castleberry Hill location, he hopes to debut that by late summer or fall. Until then, Gilly will be hosting pop-ups at Peters Street Station, announced on the brew bar’s Instagram feed. Gilly Brew Bar also is holding seasonal pop-ups at Radio Roasters Coffee in Decatur, Fridays to Sundays.

Gilly Brew Bar. 5329 Mimosa Drive, Stone Mountain, 770-557-1614; and 333 Peters St. SW, Atlanta, 404-948-2946, gillybrewbar.com.

