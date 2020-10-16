The Hall food hall coming to Dunwoody and more dining news from the week

Atlanta-based Ponko Chicken has opened its newest location at Lenox Square Mall’s Dining Pavilion. The menu reflects that of other Ponko locations, offering items including chicken tenders, chicken sandwich, salads and

tacos.

Ponko was founded by sisters Reiko Clark and Maggie Antoine, who opened the first Chamblee location in 2017 along with Dr. Patrick Sallarulo after previously operating now-shuttered Stone Mountain eatery Food Ease, where they first developed a following for their panko-crusted, sweet-soy-sauce-drizzled chicken tenders.

Ponko has seven other metro Atlanta locations in addition to Lenox and Chamblee, and has agreements to open more than 25 stores in the area.

Atlanta chain Original Hot Dog Factory opens today at Sugarloaf Mills mall in Lawrenceville.

The eatery, from restaurateur and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Dennis McKinley, will join existing Original Hot Dog Factory restaurants in Marietta, Atlanta on the Georgia State University campus and Smyrna, as well as Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Houston and Birmingham

Other forthcoming metro Atlanta locations include Perimeter Mall, Cumberland Mall and Southlake Mall. New locations outside Atlanta will include Charlotte, Raleigh and Detroit.

The menu includes a variety of specialty hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, french fries, onion rings and milkshakes.

MORE DINING NEWS

Dale Murphy’s restaurant Murph’s closes at Cobb Galleria

Biltong Bar to bring South African food to Avalon in Alpharetta

World Central Kitchen feeds metro Atlanta voters

Dog park and bar Fetch coming to Buckhead

Old Fourth Ward cocktail lounge Sound Table to become Edgewood Dynasty

Three Taverns Imaginarium opens this weekend at Atlanta Dairies

Henri’s Bakery and Deli opens in Marietta Square Market

Siete Tacos and Tequila opening at Marietta Square Market later this month

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.