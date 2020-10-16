The Hall food hall coming to Dunwoody and more dining news from the week

Dunwoody is slated to get a new food hall in the first half of 2021.
The Hall at Ashford Lane is slated to open at 4550 Olde Perimeter Way in the former Henredon Furniture space at Perimeter Place, Eater Atlanta reports.
Nine restaurant stalls are planned for the concept, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as cocktails from The Hall’s bar.
Owner Jamal Wilson is currently in the process of finding chefs and food businesses for The Hall. He also owns and operates The Hall on Franklin in Tampa and is slated to open similar concepts in Orlando, Tampa and Nashville in the coming months.
At The Hall, guests will have the option of ordering food from the stalls or having a more traditional dine-in experience.
Atlanta-based Ponko Chicken has opened its newest location at Lenox Square Mall’s Dining Pavilion. The menu reflects that of other Ponko locations, offering items including chicken tenders, chicken sandwich, salads and
tacos.
Ponko was founded by sisters Reiko Clark and Maggie Antoine, who opened the first Chamblee location in 2017 along with Dr. Patrick Sallarulo after previously operating now-shuttered Stone Mountain eatery Food Ease, where they first developed a following for their panko-crusted, sweet-soy-sauce-drizzled chicken tenders.
Ponko has seven other metro Atlanta locations in addition to Lenox and Chamblee, and has agreements to open more than 25 stores in the area.
Atlanta chain Original Hot Dog Factory opens today at Sugarloaf Mills mall in Lawrenceville.
The eatery, from restaurateur and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Dennis McKinley, will join existing Original Hot Dog Factory restaurants in Marietta, Atlanta on the Georgia State University campus and Smyrna, as well as Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Houston and Birmingham
Other forthcoming metro Atlanta locations include Perimeter Mall, Cumberland Mall and Southlake Mall. New locations outside Atlanta will include Charlotte, Raleigh and Detroit.
The menu includes a variety of specialty hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, french fries, onion rings and milkshakes.
