ajc logo
X

White Bull, Grana chef to open Bastone in West Midtown

A rendering of the interior of Bastone, set to open by the end of 2021 in West Midtown. / Courtesy of Pat Pascarella
Caption
A rendering of the interior of Bastone, set to open by the end of 2021 in West Midtown. / Courtesy of Pat Pascarella

Restaurant News
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Pat Pascarella, the chef-owner behind popular metro Atlanta restaurants White Bull and Grana, is slated to open a new concept in West Midtown by the end of the year.

Bastone will take over the space at 887 Howell Mill Road NW, vacated earlier this year by Bocado after 12 years.

The restaurant will be a wine-focused mozzarella bar featuring Pascarella’s hand-stretched mozzarella and cheese imported from Italy. The menu will also offer several types of Italian salumi, 10 different pastas and an “intense” cocktail program, according to Pascarella.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta
Chef and restaurateur Pat Pascarella poses for a photograph at Grana, an Italian concept he opened in the spring of 2020. PHOTO: STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Caption
Chef and restaurateur Pat Pascarella poses for a photograph at Grana, an Italian concept he opened in the spring of 2020. PHOTO: STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

There will be seating for 150, with 65 seats inside and the rest on an outdoor patio. A private dining room will serve as a pasta dough room during the day and private event space at night.

Bastone, which will offer takeout and delivery in addition to dine-in service, will serve dinner initially, with plans to expand its hours.

Pascarella opened his first local restaurant, the Ernest Hemingway-inspired White Bull, in Decatur in 2018. Grana debuted in Piedmont Heights in mid-March 2020, just before the pandemic shutdown. The restaurant initially offered takeout and curbside service only, but has since opened for on-premises dining.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News
1
Weekend pop-up in Marietta serves a perfect summer treat
2
Lazy Llama Cantina closes in Ansley Park
3
Farm Burger reopens in Midtown and more dining news from the week
4
Antiguo Lobo opens for multi-regional Mexican cuisine in Chamblee
5
Summer is a good time to drink a peach in Atlanta

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top