White Bull, Grana chef to open Bastone in West Midtown

Pat Pascarella, the chef-owner behind popular metro Atlanta restaurants White Bull and Grana, is slated to open a new concept in West Midtown by the end of the year.
Bastone will take over the space at 887 Howell Mill Road NW, vacated earlier this year by Bocado after 12 years.
The restaurant will be a wine-focused mozzarella bar featuring Pascarella’s hand-stretched mozzarella and cheese imported from Italy. The menu will also offer several types of Italian salumi, 10 different pastas and an “intense” cocktail program, according to Pascarella.
There will be seating for 150, with 65 seats inside and the rest on an outdoor patio. A private dining room will serve as a pasta dough room during the day and private event space at night.
Bastone, which will offer takeout and delivery in addition to dine-in service, will serve dinner initially, with plans to expand its hours.
Pascarella opened his first local restaurant, the Ernest Hemingway-inspired White Bull, in Decatur in 2018. Grana debuted in Piedmont Heights in mid-March 2020, just before the pandemic shutdown. The restaurant initially offered takeout and curbside service only, but has since opened for on-premises dining.
