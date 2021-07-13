White Bull, Grana chef to open Bastone in West Midtown

Bastone will take over the space at 887 Howell Mill Road NW, vacated earlier this year by Bocado after 12 years.

The restaurant will be a wine-focused mozzarella bar featuring Pascarella’s hand-stretched mozzarella and cheese imported from Italy. The menu will also offer several types of Italian salumi, 10 different pastas and an “intense” cocktail program, according to Pascarella.