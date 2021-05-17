Food hall with 21 vendors coming to Underground Atlanta

A 28,000 square-foot food hall is opening as part of downtown Atlanta mixed-use development Underground Atlanta.
The project will be curated by Robert Montwaid, creator of Chattahoochee Food Works, which recently opened at the Works mixed-use development on Atlanta’s Upper Westside.
The planned food hall will include an estimated 21 vendors, “with a mix of local and international fare that caters to the diverse downtown market,” according to a press release. Located along lower Alabama Street, the space will offer indoor and outdoor seating areas. Seating will spill into Kenny’s Alley, the forthcoming entertainment district at Underground Atlanta that will feature live music at adjacent music venue Masquerade this summer.
“Atlanta has a thriving culinary scene with some of the country’s most notable restaurants and restaurateurs located here and there is an opportunity to bring that captivating and palate-pleasing experience to downtown,” Montwaid said in a prepared statement.
Demolition site work has started on the food hall, with more details to be released this summer.
Future Showbar and Restaurant will also debut June 4 on the southwest corner of lower Alabama and Pryor streets. The 14,000-square-foot, two-story LGBTQ+-friendly restaurant, cabaret and dance bar will feature “a diverse food menu, weekly drag cabaret shows and dance parties on the large dance floor,” according to the press release.
“Future has been a long-time coming, with our original opening plans halted by the pandemic,” said Keith Young, owner of Future. “This concept speaks true to the next generation of this historic site and the next phase for Downtown Atlanta. We’re thrilled to safely open our doors to the public and look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with our community.”
Also coming to Underground Atlanta is YELLE Beauty, a female-owned and operated beauty concept
Shaneel Lalani purchased Underground Atlanta in late 2020 from WRS Inc. He recently consulted with six local design firms, including HGOR and Smith Dalia Architects, to develop a master plan for Underground. Lalani’s company, Billionaires Funding Group, may add apartments and condos, improve street-level retail and install new outdoor green space.
