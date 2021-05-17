Food hall with 21 vendors coming to Underground Atlanta

In the heart of the property along lower Alabama Street, the 28,000-square-foot boutique food market will serve as an anchor tenant for Underground Atlanta.

Future Showbar and Restaurant will also debut June 4 on the southwest corner of lower Alabama and Pryor streets. The 14,000-square-foot, two-story LGBTQ+-friendly restaurant, cabaret and dance bar will feature “a diverse food menu, weekly drag cabaret shows and dance parties on the large dance floor,” according to the press release.

“Future has been a long-time coming, with our original opening plans halted by the pandemic,” said Keith Young, owner of Future. “This concept speaks true to the next generation of this historic site and the next phase for Downtown Atlanta. We’re thrilled to safely open our doors to the public and look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with our community.”

Also coming to Underground Atlanta is YELLE Beauty, a female-owned and operated beauty concept

Shaneel Lalani purchased Underground Atlanta in late 2020 from WRS Inc. He recently consulted with six local design firms, including HGOR and Smith Dalia Architects, to develop a master plan for Underground. Lalani’s company, Billionaires Funding Group, may add apartments and condos, improve street-level retail and install new outdoor green space.

