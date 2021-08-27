Westside Motor Lounge coming to Atlanta and more dining news from the week

The concept comes from newly-launched hospitality business STHRN Hospitality Co., which “aims to activate underutilized spaces throughout the Southeast,” according to a press release. George Banks, founder of retail consultant Revel, Elizabeth Feichter, the co-founder of the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival and entertainment industry veteran Kelly Campbell are partnering with Lincoln Property Company, the developer of Echo Street West, to bring the concept to life.

For Westside Motor Lounge, Lincoln Property Company will restore old automotive buildings and garages on the property to create a large, indoor/outdoor bar with a variety of seating and interactive spaces. The lounge is organized around a courtyard with shuffleboard, yard games, a stage and a screen.