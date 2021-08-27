Westside Motor Lounge coming to Atlanta and more dining news from the week

Bar, restaurant and entertainment concept Westside Motor Lounge is slated to open in early 2022 in the Echo Street West mixed-use development along the Beltline’s Westside Connector Trail.
The concept comes from newly-launched hospitality business STHRN Hospitality Co., which “aims to activate underutilized spaces throughout the Southeast,” according to a press release. George Banks, founder of retail consultant Revel, Elizabeth Feichter, the co-founder of the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival and entertainment industry veteran Kelly Campbell are partnering with Lincoln Property Company, the developer of Echo Street West, to bring the concept to life.
For Westside Motor Lounge, Lincoln Property Company will restore old automotive buildings and garages on the property to create a large, indoor/outdoor bar with a variety of seating and interactive spaces. The lounge is organized around a courtyard with shuffleboard, yard games, a stage and a screen.
Westside Motor Lodge will join recently-opened event venue Guardian Works and artist colony Guardian Studios in the development.
Lincoln Property Company broke ground in June on vertical construction at the 19-acre Echo Street West at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Northside Drive after completing a $17 million infrastructure improvement project. Once completed, the development will include office space, 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, multifamily units and 3.4 acres of outdoor entertainment and greenspace.
Texas-based burger chain Whataburger is planning its first Georgia location for 705 Townpark Lane in Kennesaw, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported.
Plant-based food truck Sunshine Alchemy plans to open a brick-and-mortar location in the coming months at 3795 Presidental Parkway in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.
Breadwinner Cafe & Bakery is set to open a third location in the Works mixed-use development on the upper Westside, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, which serves a variety of sandwiches, soups, salads and grab-and-go items, will join locations in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.
