Muchacho to expand and more dining news from the week

Michael Lennox, the owner of Electric Hospitality Co., has several metro Atlanta projects in the works, Atlanta Magazine reports.
Lennox plans to bring his popular Reynoldstown coffee and taco concept Muchacho to a two-story building behind Leon’s Full Service in Decatur by March 2022. The menu will offer double the items as the original location, which opened in 2017, serving tortas, bowls and platters in addition to tacos.
In addition, Lennox plans to debut Seabird Oyster Bar in March 2022 in a building close to his Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall along the Eastside Beltline. The menu will offer dishes including oysters, shrimp cocktail and crudo, with cocktails from beverage manager Timothy Parker, formerly of Lennox’s now-shuttered bar and restaurant Golden Eagle.
Other Electric Hospitality Co. projects include a Muchacho Burrito Bus stationed at the Reynoldstown location while Muchacho expands into the former Golden Eagle space at 904 Memorial Drive; the expansion of Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall with the addition of an outdoor stage and Airstream bar; and the creation of catering company Electric Events.
Hippie Hibachi opened this week inside the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall at the Works development in West Midtown. The plant-based concept, which was created by owner Joshua Brock, serves a hibachi-style menu with vegan versions of protein including teriyaki chicken, shrimp, Impossible meat and tofu paired with vegetables and fried rice.
Hippie Hibachi’s hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
The stall joins many other that have opened in the food hall since it opened in April, including Banh Mi Station; Baker Dude; Baked Kitchen; Flying Fish; Graffiti Breakfast; Monster Cravings; Morelli’s Ice Cream; Pomodoro Bella; Sakura Ramen Bar; Taqueria La Luz; TydeTate Kitchen; Unbelibubble Tea House; LoRusso’s Italian Bottega; and Smoked Pearl.
Yet to open are Belen de la Cruz; Cubanos ATL; Dash + Chutney; It’s Baked Baby; Philly G Steaks; Selvasana, Grub Truck Stop and Delilah’s Everyday Soul.
Capella Cheese is set to open this fall in the Armour Yards development at 255 Ottley Drive, Eater Atlanta reports. The shop, from former Star Provisions manager and cheese monger Raymond Hook and business partner Clay Jackson, will sell artisan cheeses from local and small cheesemakers.
The 3,500 square-foot space will feature a 12-foot cheese case and three storage rooms, and the shop will make its own mozzarella daily. Capella will also sell other provisions including cured meats, wine and honey.
Tomorrow’s News Today reports that Santorini Taverna has closed in Sandy Springs; Another Broken Egg Cafe closed in Peachtree Battle; and the Duluth location of locally-owned Mexican chain Tin Lizzy’s won’t reopen. after initially closing last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
1738 Restaurant and Bar is slated to open this fall at 5780 C.H. James Parkway in Powder Springs, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, from owner Sulaiman Adewojo, will serve an American-African fusion menu and will offer all-day breakfast and cocktails.
Salt and Pepper Kitchen is set to open this summer at 50 Upper Alabama St. in downtown Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, from Christopher Berry, who also co-owns seafood restaurant Sea Salt in Virginia-Highland, will serve small plates, entrees and a variety of cocktails.
