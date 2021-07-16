Muchacho to expand and more dining news from the week

Hippie Hibachi’s hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

The stall joins many other that have opened in the food hall since it opened in April, including Banh Mi Station; Baker Dude; Baked Kitchen; Flying Fish; Graffiti Breakfast; Monster Cravings; Morelli’s Ice Cream; Pomodoro Bella; Sakura Ramen Bar; Taqueria La Luz; TydeTate Kitchen; Unbelibubble Tea House; LoRusso’s Italian Bottega; and Smoked Pearl.

Yet to open are Belen de la Cruz; Cubanos ATL; Dash + Chutney; It’s Baked Baby; Philly G Steaks; Selvasana, Grub Truck Stop and Delilah’s Everyday Soul.

Capella Cheese is set to open this fall in the Armour Yards development at 255 Ottley Drive, Eater Atlanta reports. The shop, from former Star Provisions manager and cheese monger Raymond Hook and business partner Clay Jackson, will sell artisan cheeses from local and small cheesemakers.

The 3,500 square-foot space will feature a 12-foot cheese case and three storage rooms, and the shop will make its own mozzarella daily. Capella will also sell other provisions including cured meats, wine and honey.

Tomorrow’s News Today reports that Santorini Taverna has closed in Sandy Springs; Another Broken Egg Cafe closed in Peachtree Battle; and the Duluth location of locally-owned Mexican chain Tin Lizzy’s won’t reopen. after initially closing last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

1738 Restaurant and Bar is slated to open this fall at 5780 C.H. James Parkway in Powder Springs, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, from owner Sulaiman Adewojo, will serve an American-African fusion menu and will offer all-day breakfast and cocktails.

Salt and Pepper Kitchen is set to open this summer at 50 Upper Alabama St. in downtown Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, from Christopher Berry, who also co-owns seafood restaurant Sea Salt in Virginia-Highland, will serve small plates, entrees and a variety of cocktails.

