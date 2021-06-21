UK-based BrewDog expanding with Atlanta location off the Eastside Beltline

BrewDog, the international brewery and pub chain based in Scotland, is expanding to Atlanta with a location off the Eastside Beltline.
The brewery will open in spring 2022 at 112 Krog Street NE in the Atlanta Stove Works building.
The building will have 12,000 square feet of retail space and an outdoor area of about 2,700 square feet. The space will feature 28 taps, with a handful of options brewed onsite, and will also be home to BrewDog’s beer school, a two-hour program on the history of the brewery’s beers and how they pair with food.
“Atlanta’s beer scene has exploded over the last decade, and BrewDog is pumped to bring its carbon negative, creative offerings to the local community,” a representative for the brewery said in a prepared statement.
In addition to Scotland and Columbus, BrewDog, which was founded in 2007, also has a brewery in Australia, bars in Ohio, Pittsburgh and Indiana and a craft beer-focused hotel in Ohio.
BrewDog will join Bell Street Burritos in the Stove Works development, which is part of the Krog District, which also includes Krog Street Market and SPX Alley.
Other breweries and beer-focused businesses on or near the Eastside Beltline include Hop City Craft Beer and Wine inside Krog Street, New Realm Brewing and Orpheus Brewing.
A representative for BrewDog did not immediately respond to a request for information on BrewDog’s relationship with Atlanta-based Scofflaw Brewing Co., which it once had a brewing partnership with. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also requested more details on the Atlanta BrewDog facility including its brewing capacity and whether food will be sold at the brewery.
