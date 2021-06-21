UK-based BrewDog expanding with Atlanta location off the Eastside Beltline

In addition to Scotland and Columbus, BrewDog, which was founded in 2007, also has a brewery in Australia, bars in Ohio, Pittsburgh and Indiana and a craft beer-focused hotel in Ohio.

BrewDog will join Bell Street Burritos in the Stove Works development, which is part of the Krog District, which also includes Krog Street Market and SPX Alley.

Other breweries and beer-focused businesses on or near the Eastside Beltline include Hop City Craft Beer and Wine inside Krog Street, New Realm Brewing and Orpheus Brewing.

A representative for BrewDog did not immediately respond to a request for information on BrewDog’s relationship with Atlanta-based Scofflaw Brewing Co., which it once had a brewing partnership with. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also requested more details on the Atlanta BrewDog facility including its brewing capacity and whether food will be sold at the brewery.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.