Dog park bar Fetch adding more locations in metro Atlanta

Fetch Park, the outdoor dog park-slash-bar, is expanding with several more locations planned for metro Atlanta.
Considered Georgia’s first full-service dog park bar, Fetch opened in Old Fourth Ward along Decatur Street in 2018. The company recently announced plans to open in Alpharetta and Buckhead, in addition to outposts in Nashville and Birmingham. Its founder and CEO Stephen Ochs said this week that Fetch plans to open a location in the West Midtown area next year.
The Old Fourth Ward location has become a popular spot for dog owners and dog lovers since it opened. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it reduced its capacity, but is still open.
Fetch is free for people to enter, and you don’t need a dog to go. Visitors can pay a $10 daily fee to enter with their dog, or choose from membership packages allowing access to all Fetch locations. All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccinations on file and be spayed or neutered to enter the property.
“We actually have a few people who come every day just to do work and pet dogs,” Ochs said. “It’s an extremely happy place.”
Fetch has not announced the exact location of the West Midtown location; Ochs said it is planning for a summer 2021 opening.
The Buckhead location is set to launch in early 2021 in the Buckhead Village development, around the same time as the planned Alpharetta location close to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
The new locations will have a similar look and feel to the Old Fourth Ward location, with lots of green space for dogs to go off-leash, cooling stations and a bath area, shaded seating and televisions.
Since the concept is so unique, Ochs said, “it doesn’t fit in any boxes," which can sometimes slow down the permitting process. But he hopes the expansion plans ultimately bring Fetch closer to where its members live and where green space is needed.