Dog park bar Fetch adding more locations in metro Atlanta

Fetch has not announced the exact location of the West Midtown location; Ochs said it is planning for a summer 2021 opening.

The Buckhead location is set to launch in early 2021 in the Buckhead Village development, around the same time as the planned Alpharetta location close to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

The new locations will have a similar look and feel to the Old Fourth Ward location, with lots of green space for dogs to go off-leash, cooling stations and a bath area, shaded seating and televisions.

Since the concept is so unique, Ochs said, “it doesn’t fit in any boxes," which can sometimes slow down the permitting process. But he hopes the expansion plans ultimately bring Fetch closer to where its members live and where green space is needed.