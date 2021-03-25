Butcher & Bee team bringing bodega-inspired concept the Daily to Atlanta

“We believe that food and beverage should have a sense of place, and we look forward to bringing that perspective to our offerings by forming and building on existing relationships with Georgia purveyors,” Michael Shemtov said in a prepared statement.

The Daily offers a variety of dishes “inspired both by the southern pantry and the perspective of the Middle East,” according to a press release. The menu will feature seasonal menu items alongside staples including avocado toast, whipped feta toast, veggie pitas, breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, smoothies and seasonal lattes.

The Shemtovs and Hunter settled on the location for the Daily after Michael Shemtov consulted Atlanta chef Anne Quatrano, who owns West Midtown restaurant Bacchanalia and cafe Star Provisions.

