Butcher & Bee team bringing bodega-inspired concept the Daily to Atlanta

The team behind popular Charleston and Nashville restaurant Butcher & Bee is bringing coffee and bodega-inspired concept the Daily to West Midtown in early 2022.
Located at 763 Trabert Ave., the Daily comes from Atlanta natives Michael and Melody Shemtov, founders and owners of Butcher & Bee as well as Redheaded Stranger in Nashville. The pair also opened the first location of The Daily in Charleston in 2014.
Jacob Hunter will serve as executive chef, and Atlanta-based architecture firm Square Feet Studios has been selected to lead the design.
Credit: ANDREW CEBULKA
Offering coffee, food, juice and smoothies for breakfast, brunch and afternoon snacks, the Atlanta location of The Daily will be more than twice the size of its Charleston sibling.
“We believe that food and beverage should have a sense of place, and we look forward to bringing that perspective to our offerings by forming and building on existing relationships with Georgia purveyors,” Michael Shemtov said in a prepared statement.
The Daily offers a variety of dishes “inspired both by the southern pantry and the perspective of the Middle East,” according to a press release. The menu will feature seasonal menu items alongside staples including avocado toast, whipped feta toast, veggie pitas, breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, smoothies and seasonal lattes.
The Shemtovs and Hunter settled on the location for the Daily after Michael Shemtov consulted Atlanta chef Anne Quatrano, who owns West Midtown restaurant Bacchanalia and cafe Star Provisions.
