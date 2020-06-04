Looking to support Black-owned restaurants and food businesses in metro Atlanta? Use this running list of cafes, coffee shops, bakeries, full-service and casual spots to support local black-owned businesses.
Editor’s note: If there is a black-owned restaurants or food businesses in metro Atlanta missing from this list, please let us know. Please send an email to yzusel@ajc.com.
Intown Atlanta bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants
9 Mile Station - Read about 9 Mile Station's patty melt
ABC Chicken and Waffles - Read more about ABC Chicken and Waffles
Apt 4B - Read more about Apt 4B
Ash Coffee - Read about Ash Coffee
Atlanta Breakfast Club - Read more about Atlanta Breakfast Club
Atlantucky Brewing - Read more about Atlantucky Brewing
Bar Vegan - Read more about Bar Vegan
The Beverly - Read more about The Beverly
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks - Read more about Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks’ downtown location
Bomb Biscuit Co. - Read more about Erika Council and Bomb Biscuit Co.
Bread & Butterfly - Read more about Bread & Butterfly here
Breakfast at Barney’s - Read more about Breakfast at Barney’s
Busy Bee Cafe - Read about how Busy Bee Cafe navigated business during the pandemic
Chi Chi Vegan Tacos - Read more about Chi Chi Vegan Tacos
Chow a la Carte at Uptown Test Kitchen - Read more about Chow a la Carte
Debbie’s Delights Cereal and Breakfast Bar
Eighty7 Sweets Vegan Ice Cream
Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Bar - Read about Escobar and take a food tour of Castleberry Hill
Fellaship - Read more about Fellaship
Fin and Feathers - Read a mini review of Fin and Feathers
Frost Bistro - Read about Frost Bistro
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Handlebar - Read more about Handlebar
A Haute Cookie - Get recipes from Haute Cookie owner Shiana White
Hippin Hops - Read more about Hippin Hops
Humble Mumble - Read more about Humble Mumble
Jayida Che Herbal Tea Spot - Read about Jayida Che and its Sleep Tight Herbal Tea
Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles
Just Add Honey - Read about Just Add Honey and owner Brandi Shelton
Kenley’s Restaurant and Catering
LaRayia’s Bodega - Read more about LaRayia’s Bodega
Le Petite Marche - Read more about Le Petite Marche
Marcus Bar & Grille - Read about Marcus Bar & Grille
Mary Mac’s Tea Room - Read about Mary Mac’s reopening
Miss D’s Praline’s - Read about the Triple Popcorn from Miss D’s
Munster Cravings - Read more about Monster Cravings
Nancy’s Chicago Pizza - Midtown
Neyow’s Creole Cafe - Read more about Neyow’s Creole Cafe
The Original Hot Dog Factory - Read more about the Original Hot Dog Factory
Parlor - Read more about Parlor
Paschal’s - Read about Paschal’s fried chicken
Peach Cobbler Cafe - Read more about Peach Cobbler Cafe
Peach Cobbler Factory - Read more about Peach Cobbler Factory
Portrait Coffee - Read more about Portrait Coffee
Rodney Scott’s BBQ - Read more about Rodney Scott’s BBQ
Sistahritas - Read more about Sistahritas
Slim and Husky’s - Read more about Slim and Husky’s
Slush ATL - Read more about Slush
Smokey Stallion - Read more about Smokey Stallion
The Sober Social - Read more about Sober Social
Soul: Food and Culture - Read about Soul: Food and Culture
Southern National - Read more about Southern National
Sublime Donuts - Read more about Sublime Doughnuts
T’s Brunch Bar - Read more about T’s Brunch Bar
Terri's Cafe - Read about the Kitchen Sink Burger at Terri's Cafe
Toast on Lenox - Read more about Toast on Lenox
Triple Jay's Pizza - Read more about Triple Jay's
Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours - Read more about Twisted Soul and owner Deborah VanTrece
Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails - Read more about Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails
Credit: Tyson A. Horne
Southwest Atlanta bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants
Che Butter Jonez - Read more about Che Butter Jonez
Gocha's Breakfast Bar - Take a first look at Gocha's and read a review
Gocha’s Tapas Bar - Read more about Gocha’s Tapas Bar
Jamal’s Buffalo Wings
La Panarda - Read more about La Panarda here
Mr. Everything Cafe - Read more about Mr. Everything Cafe here
Oreatha’s at the Point - Read more about Oreatha’s
Orgasmic Airfried Eggrolls - Read more about Orgasmic Airfried Eggrolls
Puncho’s Late-Nite Fry Trap - Read more about Puncho’s
The Seafood Menu Read about the Seafood Menu
Slim and Husky’s - Read more about Slim and Husky’s
The Slutty Vegan - Read about Slutty Vegan’s efforts to give back during the pandemic and owner Pinky Cole
Tassili's Raw Reality - Read about the Dat Ish Wrap at Tassili's
Wadada Healthy Market and Juice Bar
College Park/Hapeville/East Point/Forest Park/Ellenwood bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks - Read more about Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks
The Breakfast Boys - Read more about the Breakfast Boys
Buttermilk Biscuit - Read about Buttermilk Biscuit
Chicken + Beer - Read more about Chicken + Beer
Eat My Biscuits - Read about Eat My Biscuits
Hattie Marie’s BBQ - Read more about Hattie Marie’s
Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles - Read more about Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles
Lickety Split Southern Kitchen - Read a review of Lickety Split
Pit Boss BBQ - Read about the brisket sandwich at Pit Boss and owners Wade and Tracy McSwain
The Real Milk and Honey - Read a review of Real Milk and Honey
Supreme Fish Delight - Camp Creek
Virgil's Gullah Kitchen - Take a first look at Virgil's, read a review and get recipes from owner Gee Smalls
Conyers/Stonecrest/Lithonia/Covington restaurants bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants
Mable’s Barbecue and Smoked Meats
Credit: Paige's Bistro
Cobb County bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants
Bad Gyal Vegan - Read more about Bad Gyal Vegan
Blaqhaus ATL - Read more about Blaqhaus ATL
Catfish Hox - Read about Catfish Hox’s Tomahawk Tacos and pandemic takeout pivot
D’Juan’s Bistro
Frank’s Cajun and Soul Kitchen
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
ILounge Taste the Difference - Read more about ILounge
Infusion Crab - Read more about Infusion Crab
Jambo Grill. - Read more about Jambo Grill
Jojo Fritay - Read more about Jojo Fritay
Mooyah Burgers, Fries and Shakes
Original Hot Dog Factory - Smyrna and Marietta
Paige’s Bistro - Read about Paige’s Bistro
Toyin Takeout - Read more about Toyin Takeout
Zeke’s Kitchen and Bar - Read more about Zeke’s here
Credit: Woodstone Bakery & Cafe
Jonesboro/Fayetteville/Fairburn/Palmetto/Riverdale bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants
Greedyman’s Bar B Que and Grill
Spicy Hill - Read more about Spicy Hill
Credit: Drea Nicole Photography
DeKalb County bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants
Belle and Lily’s - Read more about Belle & Lily’s
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks - Read about Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Doraville location
Chelsea’s Bakery and Vegetarian Restaurant
Clutch - Read more about Clutch
Continent Atlanta Restaurant and Cigar Lounge - Read more about Continent
Desta Ethiopian Kitchen - Read about the veggie platter at Desta
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit - Stone Mountain
Farmed Kitchen & Bar - Read more about Farmed Kitchen & Bar
Kategna Ethiopian - Read more about Kategna
Kitchen at the King Kabob - Read more about Kitchen at the King Kabob
Mela Ethiopian - Read about Mela
Mobay Spice - Read about Mobay Spice
Springreen’s Community Cafe - Read about Springreen’s efforts to give back during the pandemic
Sublime Donuts - Read more about Sublime Doughnuts
Tigi’s Cafe and Food Truck - Read more about Tigi’s
Credit: Erica Wilson
North Fulton bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries and restaurants
The Ginger Room - Read more about the Ginger Room
Veganaire - Read about Veganiare
Credit: CHRIS HUNT
Gwinnett County bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries and restaurants
Honest Star Tropical Restaurant
Influence Restaurant and Lounge
Just Brunch - Read more about Just Brunch
Wayback Burgers - Lawrenceville
Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe - Read more about Who’s Got Soul
Credit: Courtesy of Jimmie's Jerk Chicken
Food trucks, pop-ups, ghost kitchens and supper clubs
Anna and Cali’s Cafe Food Truck
ATL Seafood - Read about ATL Seafood
The Blaxican - Read more about The Blaxican
Chow Club - Read more about Chow Club
Gourmet Street Foods - Read more about Global Street Foods
Good As Burgers - Read about Good As Burgers
Heritage Supper Club - Read more about Heritage Supper Club
Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken - Read about Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
Not As Famous Cookie Co. - Read about Not As Famous Cookie Co.
Pat’s Poutine - Read about Pat’s Poutine
Senpai Noodle Supply - Read more about Senpai Noodle Supply
Sugar Loaf - Read more about Sugar Loaf
Food products
18.21 Bitters - Read more about 18.21 Bitters
A Little Taste of Heaven - Read more about A Little Taste of Heaven
AubSauce - Read more about AubSauce
Love Guac - Read more about Love Guac
Pride Road - Read more about Pride Road
Suga’s Pimento Cheese - Read more about Suga’s
Sweet Sol Hot Sauce from Gangstas to Growers
Symphony Chips - Read more about Symphony Chips
Val's Kale Chips - Read more about Val's Kale Chips
Custom cakes and sweets
Sparkle and Fluff Cotton Candy
Catering companies, personal chefs and cooking schools
Amanda’s BarBeeQue and Catering
C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Community Cooking School
Fit Foodies Bistro - Read about Fit Foodies Bistro
Occasional Occasions by Carlton
Shular Institute - Read more about Shular Institute
Credit: CHRIS HUNT
Grocery stores and shared kitchens
Nourish + Bloom - Read more about Nourish + Bloom
Sevananda Natural Foods Market
Shields Meat Market - Read more about Shields Meat Market
