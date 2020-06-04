BreakingNews
"I like to say we're Southern in feel, National in flavor, because I've been inspired by every place I've ever lived and worked," said Southern National chef and co-owner Duane Nutter who has worked in Louisiana, Kentucky, the Pacific Northwest and Atlanta, among other places, throughout his culinary career.

By
Updated Feb 1, 2024

Looking to support Black-owned restaurants and food businesses in metro Atlanta? Use this running list of cafes, coffee shops, bakeries, full-service and casual spots to support local black-owned businesses.

Editor’s note: If there is a black-owned restaurants or food businesses in metro Atlanta missing from this list, please let us know. Please send an email to yzusel@ajc.com.

Intown Atlanta bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

3 Parks Wine

9 Mile Station - Read about 9 Mile Station's patty melt

ABC Chicken and Waffles - Read more about ABC Chicken and Waffles

Afrodish Restaurant

Apt 4B - Read more about Apt 4B

Ash Coffee - Read about Ash Coffee

Atlanta Breakfast Club - Read more about Atlanta Breakfast Club

Atlantucky Brewing - Read more about Atlantucky Brewing

Auto Spa Bistro

B&L Wings

Bakerdude Bakery and Cafe

Bar Vegan - Read more about Bar Vegan

Ben and Jerry’s Inman Park

The Beverly - Read more about The Beverly

Big Daddy’s

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks - Read more about Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks’ downtown location

Binky’s - Read about Binky’s

Blu Cantina

The Boiler Seafood

Bomb Biscuit Co. - Read more about Erika Council and Bomb Biscuit Co.

Boogalou Restaurant & Lounge

BQE Lounge

Bread & Butterfly - Read more about Bread & Butterfly here

Breakfast at Barney’s - Read more about Breakfast at Barney’s

Busy Bee Cafe - Read about how Busy Bee Cafe navigated business during the pandemic

Cafe Circa

Cafe Kulture

Camicakes

CEG Bakery

Cereal and Cream

Chi Chi Vegan Tacos - Read more about Chi Chi Vegan Tacos

Chow a la Carte at Uptown Test Kitchen - Read more about Chow a la Carte

Cirque Blu Seafood House

Cirque Daiquiri Bar & Grill

The Consulate

The Creamy Spot

CRU Lounge

Daddy D’z

Dat Fire Jerk Chicken

Debbie’s Delights Cereal and Breakfast Bar

Delilah’s Everyday Soul

The Dirty Tea

Doug’s North Carolina BBQ

Durty Birds Chicken Coop

Edgewood Pizza

Eighty7 Sweets Vegan Ice Cream

Endulge Cupcakes

Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Bar - Read about Escobar and take a food tour of Castleberry Hill

Fellaship - Read more about Fellaship

Fin and Feathers - Read a mini review of Fin and Feathers

First Batch Artisan Foods

The Food Shoppe

Foxx Jamaican Restaurant

Frost Bistro - Read about Frost Bistro

Grant Park Coffeehouse

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

Handlebar - Read more about Handlebar

Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar

A Haute Cookie - Get recipes from Haute Cookie owner Shiana White

Hill Social

Hippin Hops - Read more about Hippin Hops

The Hive Buckhead

Hudson & Alphonse

Humble Mumble - Read more about Humble Mumble

IScream Ice Cream Rolls

JD’s Summerhill Variety Deli

Jamrock

Jayida Che Herbal Tea Spot - Read about Jayida Che and its Sleep Tight Herbal Tea

Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles

Juiceheads ATL

Just Add Honey - Read about Just Add Honey and owner Brandi Shelton

Just Loaf’n Po Boys

Kat’s Cafe

Kenley’s Restaurant and Catering

Kupcakerie

LaRayia’s Bodega - Read more about LaRayia’s Bodega

Le Petite Marche - Read more about Le Petite Marche

Locale Caribbean

Lowcountry Steak

Mangos Caribbean Restaurant

Marcus Bar & Grille - Read about Marcus Bar & Grille

Mary Mac’s Tea Room - Read about Mary Mac’s reopening

Miss D’s Praline’s - Read about the Triple Popcorn from Miss D’s

Morelli’s Ice Cream

Mr. Fries Man

Munster Cravings - Read more about Monster Cravings

Nancy’s Chicago Pizza - Midtown

Negril Village

Neighborhood Wraps

Neyow’s Creole Cafe - Read more about Neyow’s Creole Cafe

Old Lady Gang

One Luv Cafe

The Original Hot Dog Factory - Read more about the Original Hot Dog Factory

Our Bar ATL

Parlor - Read more about Parlor

Paschal’s - Read about Paschal’s fried chicken

Peach Cobbler Cafe - Read more about Peach Cobbler Cafe

Peach Cobbler Factory - Read more about Peach Cobbler Factory

Perfect Seasoning

Philly G Steaks

Plant Based Pizzeria

Portrait Coffee - Read more about Portrait Coffee

Pretty Little Tacos

Restaurant 10

The Retro Grill

Rodney Scott’s BBQ - Read more about Rodney Scott’s BBQ

Rooftop LOA

Rosie’s Coffee Cafe

Serene ATL

Sistahritas - Read more about Sistahritas

Slim and Husky’s - Read more about Slim and Husky’s

Slush ATL - Read more about Slush

Smokey Stallion - Read more about Smokey Stallion

The Sober Social - Read more about Sober Social

Soul: Food and Culture - Read about Soul: Food and Culture

Soul Vegetarian 2

Southern National - Read more about Southern National

Sublime Donuts - Read more about Sublime Doughnuts

Suite Food Lounge

Sweet Auburn Bread Company

Sweet Cheats

Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint

Sweet Stack Creamery

T’s Brunch Bar - Read more about T’s Brunch Bar

Ten ATL

Terri's Cafe - Read about the Kitchen Sink Burger at Terri's Cafe

Toast on Lenox - Read more about Toast on Lenox

Tom, Dick and Hank

Triple Jay's Pizza - Read more about Triple Jay's

Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours - Read more about Twisted Soul and owner Deborah VanTrece

Urban Grind

Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails - Read more about Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen

Waffle Bar

The Wing Bar

Woofs Sports Bar

Wyatt’s Country BBQ

Yaaas Cookies

Zaddy’s

Credit: Tyson A. Horne

Southwest Atlanta bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

A1 Soulfood

Atlanta Fish House and Grill

Back Yard Grill

Bakaris Plant-Based Pizza

Baltimore Crab and Seafood

The Bando

Barrio ATL

The Beautiful Restaurant

Bella

Big Daddy’s Cafe

Cafe Bourbon St.

Che Butter Jonez - Read more about Che Butter Jonez

D Cafe

D&D’s Barbeque

Everythang NOLA

Fruity Ice and Treats

GQ’s Bar B Que

Garden Parc

Gocha's Breakfast Bar - Take a first look at Gocha's and read a review

Gocha’s Tapas Bar - Read more about Gocha’s Tapas Bar

Healthful Essence

Heavenly Delight Bakery

Hott Chixx Wings

Jamrock Jerk Center

JJ’s Rib Shack

Jamal’s Buffalo Wings

K&K Soul Food

Kemper’s Cafe

La Panarda - Read more about La Panarda here

Life Bistro

Local Green Atlanta

Mangos Caribbean Restaurant

Milk and Honey

Mr. Everything Cafe - Read more about Mr. Everything Cafe here

My Fair Sweets

My Potato Factory

Nema Kitchen

Nourish Botanica Cafe

Oreatha’s at the Point - Read more about Oreatha’s

Orgasmic Airfried Eggrolls - Read more about Orgasmic Airfried Eggrolls

The Original Sleepy Potato

Paradise Smoothie Juice Bar

Puncho’s Late-Nite Fry Trap - Read more about Puncho’s

Q Time Restaurant

The Seafood Menu Read about the Seafood Menu

Slim and Husky’s - Read more about Slim and Husky’s

The Slutty Vegan - Read about Slutty Vegan’s efforts to give back during the pandemic and owner Pinky Cole

Soul Vegetarian

Spice House

Tassili's Raw Reality - Read about the Dat Ish Wrap at Tassili's

Taste Buddz

Unity Restaurant

Vegan Dream Doughnuts

Wadada Healthy Market and Juice Bar

Walter’s Soul Food and Cafe

Wing Depot

Yasin’s Seafood

College Park/Hapeville/East Point/Forest Park/Ellenwood bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

Arize Breakfast Cafe

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks - Read more about Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks

Bole Ethiopian Restaurant

The Breakfast Boys - Read more about the Breakfast Boys

Buttermilk Biscuit - Read about Buttermilk Biscuit

﻿Buttersweet Bakery

Cajun Bones

Chicken + Beer - Read more about Chicken + Beer

The Corner Grille

Crab Pot Lounge

Da’One Seafood

D’Essence Cafe

Eat My Biscuits - Read about Eat My Biscuits

Fusion Sports Lounge

Hattie Marie’s BBQ - Read more about Hattie Marie’s

Jimmy John’s - East Point

Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles - Read more about Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles

Kingston Grill

Kupcakerie

Lickety Split Southern Kitchen - Read a review of Lickety Split

Lov’n It Live

Nouveau Bar and Grill

The Original Big Daddy’s Dish

Oz Pizza

Pit Boss BBQ - Read about the brisket sandwich at Pit Boss and owners Wade and Tracy McSwain

Q’s Restaurant

Ray’s Southern Foods

The Real Milk and Honey - Read a review of Real Milk and Honey

Salads by Martha

Sammy Cheezecake

Silver’s Delight

Supreme Fish Delight - Camp Creek

Taco Pete

Taco Pete Bistro

Tom, Dick and Hank

Tropical Cuisine

Virgil's Gullah Kitchen - Take a first look at Virgil's, read a review and get recipes from owner Gee Smalls

Yasin’s Seafood

Yo Jay’s Yogurt Treats

Wrap-a-Lot

Conyers/Stonecrest/Lithonia/Covington restaurants bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

Applewhite’s Eatery

The Chocolate Box

Coaxum’s Low Country Cuisine

Corks and Cuvee Wine Shop

daVidos Pizza & Wings

Dilworth’s BBQ

Double Scoop Ice Cream

Fireside Restaurant

Fletcher’s Restaurant

Green Love Kitchen

Jazzy Juice Cafe

Mable’s Barbecue and Smoked Meats

Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles

Nancy’s Pizzeria

Pink Cafe

Sweets by MJB

This Is It BBQ and Seafood

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen

Credit: Paige's Bistro

Cobb County bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

Access Restaurant & Lounge

ATL Fusion BBQ

Bad Gyal Vegan - Read more about Bad Gyal Vegan

Blaqhaus ATL - Read more about Blaqhaus ATL

Cafe Social House

Capers Restaurant and Bar

Catfish Hox - Read about Catfish Hox’s Tomahawk Tacos and pandemic takeout pivot

Chef La’s Fish Fry

D’Juan’s Bistro

The Eating Spot

Fish Thyme Restaurant

Frank’s Cajun and Soul Kitchen

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar

ILounge Taste the Difference - Read more about ILounge

Infusion Crab - Read more about Infusion Crab

Jacob’s Java Cafe

Jambo Grill. - Read more about Jambo Grill

J.R. Crickets - South Cobb

Jojo Fritay - Read more about Jojo Fritay

Juice Me Too

Mangos Caribbean Restaurant

Mooyah Burgers, Fries and Shakes

Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe

Not As Famous Cookie Company

Original Hot Dog Factory - Smyrna and Marietta

Paige’s Bistro - Read about Paige’s Bistro

Paradise Smoothie Juice Bar

Pat’s Kitchen

Peach Drop Nutrition

R’Jabs Wings

Rodney’s Jamaican Soul Food

Snow on the Square

﻿Soul Food Train

Thompson Bros. BBQ

This Is It BBQ and Seafood

Toyin Takeout - Read more about Toyin Takeout

Wingz On Wheelz

Zeke’s Kitchen and Bar - Read more about Zeke’s here

Credit: Woodstone Bakery & Cafe

Jonesboro/Fayetteville/Fairburn/Palmetto/Riverdale bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

613 Main

Africa Restaurant and Lounge

Buka 2 Restaurant and Lounge

Casablanca Burger Co.

Coconuts Caribbean Cuisine

Foster’s Crab and Pasta

Greedyman’s Bar B Que and Grill

Jamaican Taste

Mo-Joe’s

Moreau’s Oven

The Mustard Seed

Oz Pizza

Seafood Cafe

Spicy Hill - Read more about Spicy Hill

Taste Budz

That Burger Spot

Woodstone Bakery and Cafe

Credit: Drea Nicole Photography

DeKalb County bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries, sweet shops and restaurants

Belle and Lily’s - Read more about Belle & Lily’s

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks - Read about Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Doraville location

Blue Mango Smoothies

CalaBar and Grill

Chelsea’s Bakery and Vegetarian Restaurant

Clutch - Read more about Clutch

Cococakes by Coco

Collard Greens Cafe

Continent Atlanta Restaurant and Cigar Lounge - Read more about Continent

daVidos Pizza & Wings

Desta Ethiopian Kitchen - Read about the veggie platter at Desta

DiasPora Kitchen

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit - Stone Mountain

Farmed Kitchen & Bar - Read more about Farmed Kitchen & Bar

Fletcher’s Place

Fresh Treats Gourmet Bistro

Gilly Brew Bar

Guac Taco Studio

Huskers Cafe

I Juice and Smoothies

Kategna Ethiopian - Read more about Kategna

Kitchen at the King Kabob - Read more about Kitchen at the King Kabob

Lenox Cupcakes

Little Lagos

Liz International Roti House

Mela Ethiopian - Read about Mela

Merhaba Shawarma

Mobay Spice - Read about Mobay Spice

Ms. Icey’s Kitchen and Bar

Munster Cravings

My Coffee Shop

Nice Mon Jamaican Restaurant

Nothing Bundt Cakes - Tucker

O’Riley’s Food and Spirits

Peach Cobbler Cafe

Pesos Mexican Cantina

Pi Bytes

Purple Corkscrew

Queen Sheba Bakery

Roc South Cuisine

Shyran’s Showcase

Southern Kitchen and Grill

Springreen’s Community Cafe - Read about Springreen’s efforts to give back during the pandemic

Sublime Donuts - Read more about Sublime Doughnuts

Supreme Burger

Sweet Potato Cafe

Sweet Dreams, Tasty Treats

Sweet Thang’s Carnival Eats

Taste Buddz

Tastee Spoon

This Is It BBQ and Seafood

Tigi’s Cafe and Food Truck - Read more about Tigi’s

Trend Urban Cafe

Weeyums Philly Style

Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe

Credit: Erica Wilson

North Fulton bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries and restaurants

Chef Rob’s Caribbean Cafe

Favors and Flavors

The Ginger Room - Read more about the Ginger Room

Popbar

Snook’s Grill

Subway - Abernathy Square

Subway - Roswell

Veganaire - Read about Veganiare

Ya Mon Jamaican Cuisine

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Gwinnett County bars, coffee shops, juice bars, bakeries and restaurants

Baby Al’s Chicago Dogs

Beans and Butter Coffeehouse

Cafe Songhai

Cheesecaked

De One Roti Shop

Edee’s Place BBQ

Empire Lounge

Escovitchez

Forever Family Soul Food

Honest Star Tropical Restaurant

Huskers Cafe

I Get Juiced

Ike’s Cafe and Grill

Influence Restaurant and Lounge

Ionies Island Kitchen

The Island Grill

Jay’s Caribbean Cafe

Just Brunch - Read more about Just Brunch

K&S Jerk Shop

Kingston 30

Lyons Jamaican Cuisine

Mama’s Paradise Restaurant

Nawlins

Off the Hook Fish and Shrimp

The Original Hot Dog Factory

Ovations Caribbean Grill

Smallcakes Snellville

Tastee’s Jamaican Cuisine

Vice Lounge

Wayback Burgers - Lawrenceville

Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe - Read more about Who’s Got Soul

Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill

The Wing Suite

Credit: Courtesy of Jimmie's Jerk Chicken

Food trucks, pop-ups, ghost kitchens and supper clubs

9th Ave. Street Food

Anna and Cali’s Cafe Food Truck

ATL Blu Water Seafood

ATL Seafood - Read about ATL Seafood

Atlanta Seafood Company

The Blaxican - Read more about The Blaxican

Che Butter Jonez

Chow Club - Read more about Chow Club

Fruity Ice Treats

Gourmet Street Foods - Read more about Global Street Foods

Good As Burgers - Read about Good As Burgers

Heritage Supper Club - Read more about Heritage Supper Club

Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken - Read about Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

Johnnie & Clyde’s

Kenny’s Rockin’ Ribs

Not As Famous Cookie Co. - Read about Not As Famous Cookie Co.

Pepper’s Hot Dogs

Pat’s Poutine - Read about Pat’s Poutine

Planted Soul

Senpai Noodle Supply - Read more about Senpai Noodle Supply

Stan’s Smoke Signals BBQ

Stolen Goods

Sugar Loaf - Read more about Sugar Loaf

Veganish Food Truck Park

Food products

18.21 Bitters - Read more about 18.21 Bitters

A Little Taste of Heaven - Read more about A Little Taste of Heaven

AubSauce - Read more about AubSauce

Aunt Evelyn’s Peach Cobbler

Caffe Bella

Chay J’s New Orleans Candies

Delights By Dawn

GOAP (Greatest of All Pops)

Kyvan Foods

Love Guac - Read more about Love Guac

Lucille’s Confections

Mokipops

Portrait Coffee

Pride Road - Read more about Pride Road

Shay Latte Coffee

Suga’s Pimento Cheese - Read more about Suga’s

Sweet Sol Hot Sauce from Gangstas to Growers

Symphony Chips - Read more about Symphony Chips

Val's Kale Chips - Read more about Val's Kale Chips

Custom cakes and sweets

AKAKery

Cakes by Miko’s

Crumbles by Nicole

Derrick’s Cake Delights

Heavenly Cakes

Not Your Nana’s Bakery

﻿Pastry Addict

Pound Cake Pleasures

Simply Sweet Endings

Sparkle and Fluff Cotton Candy

﻿Taste of Cakery

TreatsPhoria

Zuckerie Confections

Catering companies, personal chefs and cooking schools

Adam J’s Sandwich Shop

Amanda’s BarBeeQue and Catering

Atlanta Premiere Catering

Bfit Bfly

Breakview Eats and Sweets

Chef Tiffany Moore

C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Community Cooking School

Fit Foodies Bistro - Read about Fit Foodies Bistro

Keyes in the Kitchen

Love at First Bite

My Season Catering and Events

Occasional Occasions by Carlton

Pam’s Magic Cauldron

Pretti Plates

Scrumptious Fare Catering

Shular Institute - Read more about Shular Institute

Simply Elegant and More

Southern Delights Catering

Q-Zeens

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Grocery stores and shared kitchens

Cayce Foods

Marddy’s

Nourish + Bloom - Read more about Nourish + Bloom

﻿Sevananda Natural Foods Market

Shields Meat Market - Read more about Shields Meat Market

