ajc logo
X

Check out the menu for Belle & Lily’s, now open for Caribbean-inspired brunch

Dishes from the menu of Belle and Lily's. / Courtesy of Belle and Lily's
Caption
Dishes from the menu of Belle and Lily's. / Courtesy of Belle and Lily's

Credit: Belle and Lily's

Credit: Belle and Lily's

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 hours ago

Breakfast and brunch get an island twist at the newly opened Belle and Lily’s Caribbean Brunch House in Embry Hills.

Located at 3350 Chamblee Tucker Road in the former Havana Soul Cafe space, Belle & Lily’s comes from Tasha Cyril, Sopeak Pang and Clive Ruddock, who have all worked in management roles at Ms. Icey’s Kitchen & Bar in Decatur and Apt. 4B in Buckhead, as well as partner Zoe Baker.

“Our restaurants have been destination restaurants,” Cyril told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a September 2021 interview. “We realized that people will travel for good food and a good experience, no matter where it is.”

ExploreDeKalb County dining news

Belle & Lily’s is an homage to Cyril’s grandmother, with whom she spent summers and school breaks on the island of St. Lucia.

“We want to keep it simple,” Cyril said of the restaurant. “It’s reminiscent of a lot of the things I love from back home.”

The menu was conceived by Cyril and her cousin, Aliyah Cyril, who serves as executive chef (the restaurant’s name is a nod to the pair’s nicknames). Dishes reflect their Caribbean roots, including seafood tostones with crab and lobster served on fried green plantains; conch fritters; a seafood skillet scramble; and mango French toast served with rum caramel sauce.

Instead of the snapper used on many Caribbean menus, Cyril decided to showcase the lesser-known parrot fish, fried and served with sweet plantains and mesclun salad in the Rude Bwoi.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Belle & Lily’s is set to get its liquor license at the beginning of 2022; once it does, it will offer several kinds of mimosas, including the Belle’s Mimosa made with spiced hibiscus and Champagne.

Though Cyril envisions the restaurant as having a dine-in focus, takeout and delivery are offered. The space, which has seating for about 40 guests indoors, and a handful of tables outside, has a “simple, modern, Caribbean feel that kind of hugs you,” Cyril said.

Belle & Lily’s is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

3350 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta; 470-294-2900, belleandlilys.com.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Belle and Lily’s:

Caption
Belle and Lily's menu

Credit: Handout

Belle and Lily's menu
Caption
Belle and Lily's menu

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Warm up on one of these metro Atlanta restaurant patios this winter
1h ago
First Look: UP on the Roof in Alpharetta offers views, elevated bar food
Two coffee shops entering the Atlanta market and more dining news from the week
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top