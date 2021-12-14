Check out the menu for Belle & Lily’s, now open for Caribbean-inspired brunch

Breakfast and brunch get an island twist at the newly opened Belle and Lily’s Caribbean Brunch House in Embry Hills.
Located at 3350 Chamblee Tucker Road in the former Havana Soul Cafe space, Belle & Lily’s comes from Tasha Cyril, Sopeak Pang and Clive Ruddock, who have all worked in management roles at Ms. Icey’s Kitchen & Bar in Decatur and Apt. 4B in Buckhead, as well as partner Zoe Baker.
“Our restaurants have been destination restaurants,” Cyril told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a September 2021 interview. “We realized that people will travel for good food and a good experience, no matter where it is.”
Belle & Lily’s is an homage to Cyril’s grandmother, with whom she spent summers and school breaks on the island of St. Lucia.
“We want to keep it simple,” Cyril said of the restaurant. “It’s reminiscent of a lot of the things I love from back home.”
The menu was conceived by Cyril and her cousin, Aliyah Cyril, who serves as executive chef (the restaurant’s name is a nod to the pair’s nicknames). Dishes reflect their Caribbean roots, including seafood tostones with crab and lobster served on fried green plantains; conch fritters; a seafood skillet scramble; and mango French toast served with rum caramel sauce.
Instead of the snapper used on many Caribbean menus, Cyril decided to showcase the lesser-known parrot fish, fried and served with sweet plantains and mesclun salad in the Rude Bwoi.
Belle & Lily’s is set to get its liquor license at the beginning of 2022; once it does, it will offer several kinds of mimosas, including the Belle’s Mimosa made with spiced hibiscus and Champagne.
Though Cyril envisions the restaurant as having a dine-in focus, takeout and delivery are offered. The space, which has seating for about 40 guests indoors, and a handful of tables outside, has a “simple, modern, Caribbean feel that kind of hugs you,” Cyril said.
Belle & Lily’s is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.
3350 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta; 470-294-2900, belleandlilys.com.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Belle and Lily’s:
