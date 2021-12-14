Check out the menu for Belle & Lily’s, now open for Caribbean-inspired brunch

The menu was conceived by Cyril and her cousin, Aliyah Cyril, who serves as executive chef (the restaurant’s name is a nod to the pair’s nicknames). Dishes reflect their Caribbean roots, including seafood tostones with crab and lobster served on fried green plantains; conch fritters; a seafood skillet scramble; and mango French toast served with rum caramel sauce.

Instead of the snapper used on many Caribbean menus, Cyril decided to showcase the lesser-known parrot fish, fried and served with sweet plantains and mesclun salad in the Rude Bwoi.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Belle & Lily’s is set to get its liquor license at the beginning of 2022; once it does, it will offer several kinds of mimosas, including the Belle’s Mimosa made with spiced hibiscus and Champagne.

Though Cyril envisions the restaurant as having a dine-in focus, takeout and delivery are offered. The space, which has seating for about 40 guests indoors, and a handful of tables outside, has a “simple, modern, Caribbean feel that kind of hugs you,” Cyril said.

Belle & Lily’s is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

3350 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta; 470-294-2900, belleandlilys.com.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Belle and Lily’s:

Caption Belle and Lily's menu Credit: Handout Caption Belle and Lily's menu Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.