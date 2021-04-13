Atlanta Breakfast Club owners buy Le Petit Marche in Kirkwood

Popular Kirkwood breakfast eatery Le Petit Marche closed last month, but it won’t stay shuttered for long.
Owner Marchet Sparks announced on Le Petit Marche’s Instagram account that she decided to close the restaurant after 13 years to focus on other ventures.
Sparks posted a video on the account on April 13, saying “life is full of beautiful surprises” and that the restaurant, located at 1984 Hosea L. Williams Drive, would reopen under new ownership.
Sparks’ longtime friends, Osiris Ballard and Chef Anthony Sanders, will take over ownership of the restaurant, with “zero interest in interrupting the flow,” she said. Ballard and Sanders are no strangers to the Atlanta breakfast and brunch scene, having opened the always-packed Atlanta Breakfast Club in downtown Atlanta and ABC Chicken and Waffles in Old Fourth Ward. Decaturish first reported the change in ownership.
“They’ll be taking over operations and keeping the dream alive,” Sparks said in the video. “Your favorites will remain...it’s a win for all involved.”
The grand re-opening will take place on June 1, “with more details to come,” said Sparks, who will stay on at Le Petit Marche as a brand ambassador.
A representative for the Atlanta Breakfast Club did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment.
