ajc logo
X

Where to find Haitian food around metro Atlanta

Dishes from the menu of Haitian restaurant Lakay Cuisine in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Lakay Cuisine)

Combined ShapeCaption
Dishes from the menu of Haitian restaurant Lakay Cuisine in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Lakay Cuisine)

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

For Dave Noelsaint, the path to becoming an ambassador for the food of his native Haiti has been a roundabout one.

After moving to America as a child with his parents and five brothers, he took little interest in learning to cook the Haitian food he grew up with until trying to impress a girlfriend, who later became his wife.

“I would call my mother and say ‘I need help here,’” he said. “It helped foster my relationship with her and connect me to the culture.”

She talked him through recipes for Haitian specialties like griyo, cubed and fried marinated pork shoulder, and legume, a stew made with vegetables and beef neck bones, typically served with rice.

In 2019, after years spent working on the corporate side of the restaurant industry, Noelsaint decided to dive into his love for Haitian food by launching Lakay — which translates to “home” in English — as a catering business, and, soon after, a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

ExploreRECIPES: Haitian baked goods are sweet success story for Savannah bakery

Today, Noelsaint is proud to be one of a small but growing number of metro Atlanta restaurateurs who specialize in Haitian cuisine.

He’s quick to point out that because Haiti has missed out on some of the tourism its neighbors like Jamaica and the Bahamas have enjoyed, many aren’t familiar with its food. His goal? To “build something for the Haitian community” while also introducing the cuisine to the uninitiated.

Looking to try Haitian food in metro Atlanta? Check out one of these spots:

Combined ShapeCaption
Goat with black rice and Haitian mac and cheese from the menu of ILounge in Marietta. (Courtesy of ILounge)

Credit: ILounge

Goat with black rice and Haitian mac and cheese from the menu of ILounge in Marietta. (Courtesy of ILounge)

Credit: ILounge

Combined ShapeCaption
Goat with black rice and Haitian mac and cheese from the menu of ILounge in Marietta. (Courtesy of ILounge)

Credit: ILounge

Credit: ILounge

ILounge Taste the Difference. In spite of making its debut just a month before the pandemic shut down the world, ILounge has managed to build a loyal clientele who come by for traditional dishes like djon djon, black rice that gets its color from a mushroom puree, and soup joumou, a stew that includes squash and vegetables that was eaten to celebrate Haiti’s independence. ILounge owner Osse Lessage said that while most of his customers are Haitian, he’s starting to see more guests come in who are trying Haitian food for the first time. “I usually ask them what meat they like best, and I can recommend dishes to them that way,” he said.

40 Dodd St. SE, Marietta. 770-627-5288, iloungetaste.com.

Combined ShapeCaption
Soup joumou is served every Sunday at Jojo Fritay in Kennesaw; made with calabaza squash and butternut squash, the dish holds a special place in the hearts of Haitians, who eat it on Haiti's Independence Day, Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Tercy Ugens Toussaint)

Soup joumou is served every Sunday at Jojo Fritay in Kennesaw; made with calabaza squash and butternut squash, the dish holds a special place in the hearts of Haitians, who eat it on Haiti's Independence Day, Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Tercy Ugens Toussaint)

Combined ShapeCaption
Soup joumou is served every Sunday at Jojo Fritay in Kennesaw; made with calabaza squash and butternut squash, the dish holds a special place in the hearts of Haitians, who eat it on Haiti's Independence Day, Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Tercy Ugens Toussaint)

Jojo Fritay. A family business through and through, Jojo Fritay is run by Francois and Edith Nau and their daughter, Jo. While there’s plenty on the restaurant’s extensive menu for fans of traditional Haitian food, Jo also points out a few dishes that serve as easy entry points for novices, including baked macaroni and cheese made with Caribbean spices, red pepper and onions, and boulet, a fried meatball that has “a flavor that can’t be compared to anything.”

1200 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. 678-540-2341, jojofritay.com.

Combined ShapeCaption
Oxtails with plantains from the menu of Lakay Cuisine. (Courtesy of Lakay Cuisine)

Credit: Lakay Cuisine

Oxtails with plantains from the menu of Lakay Cuisine. (Courtesy of Lakay Cuisine)

Credit: Lakay Cuisine

Combined ShapeCaption
Oxtails with plantains from the menu of Lakay Cuisine. (Courtesy of Lakay Cuisine)

Credit: Lakay Cuisine

Credit: Lakay Cuisine

Lakay Cuisine. When developing the menu for Lakay, owner Dave Noelsaint — who gets help from his mother in the kitchen — wanted to give young Haitian expats a taste of what they missed from home. The result is a curated menu that offers entrees like oxtails or red snapper with plantains alongside sides like akra fritters made with malanga, a root vegetable native to the tropics. The restaurant, which also has a full bar, recently started offering baked goods, including patties stuffed with chicken, beef or fish, and traditional Haitian cake.

5439 Riverdale Road, Atlanta. 678-960-8700, lakayexperience.com.

Combined ShapeCaption
Griot tacos at Zeke’s Kitchen & Bar in Smyrna are filled with epis pulled pork, and pikliz before getting a drizzle of epis aioli. (Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com)

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Griot tacos at Zeke’s Kitchen & Bar in Smyrna are filled with epis pulled pork, and pikliz before getting a drizzle of epis aioli. (Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com)

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Combined ShapeCaption
Griot tacos at Zeke’s Kitchen & Bar in Smyrna are filled with epis pulled pork, and pikliz before getting a drizzle of epis aioli. (Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com)

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Zeke’s Kitchen & Bar. Serving “Haitian food with an American twist,” according to general manager Rudy Joseph, Zeke’s is the creation of Zeke Jean-Louis, a Queens, New York, native of Haitian descent who opened his restaurant in late 2021. The menu marries traditional Caribbean ingredients with more Americanized preparations in dishes like plantain nachos and griot tacos, while also featuring a handful of more traditional offerings like a tasso plate with a choice of goat, beef or pork served with pikliz, a Haitian condiment made with cabbage and carrots. Because Haitian food is already an amalgamation of several different kinds of food, “the Haitian crowd already understands fusions,” Joseph said. Thirsty? Try a cocktail made with Barbancourt, a Haitian-made rum.

4454 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. 678-293-5176, zekeskitchenandbar.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams drawing 79% of likely Black voters, about 10 percentage points below what Democrats typically see. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters6h ago
The Fulton County Jail. (CASEY SYKES, CASEY.SYKES@AJC.COM) AJC FILE PHOTO

Fulton commissioners OK jail contract, field big asks from sheriff
18h ago
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights wants the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot changed to massacre

Atlanta Race Riot? Or Massacre?
19h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
20h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
20h ago
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. announced the preliminary redevelopment vision for a 20-acre site located at 1050 Murphy Avenue along the Beltline's Westside Trail. The project will include residential, retail, dining and co-working space in addition to a farmers' market and grocery store.

Credit: Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.

Beltline chooses developer for Murphy Crossing project
2h ago
The Latest
Sushi from the menu of Sabu in Alpharetta.

Credit: Sabu

Tiger K Cupbob owner brings Korean-Japanese restaurant Sabu to Alpharetta
13m ago
Review: Fishmonger provides a stripped-down seafood experience
2h ago
Refuge Coffee Co. closing its Sweet Auburn location
Featured
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights wants the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot changed to massacre

Should the Atlanta race riots of 1906 be called the Atlanta Race Massacre?
19h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
20h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top