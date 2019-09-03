Buy This: Three teas to enjoy hot or cold this fall

Jordyn’s Favorite Herbal Tea from Open Source Farm

Jordyn and Kevin Zak are first generation farmers, growing culinary herbs (vegetables, too) and making herbal tea blends in Havana, Florida. We ran into them at the Frenchtown Farmers Market in Tallahassee and came away with three different teas - Jordyn’s Favorite (holy basil, lemongrass and lemon balm), Florida Green (Yaupon holly and lemongrass) and Lemon Refreshment (lemon balm, chocolate mint and lemon peel) - each packaged in a reusable cotton tea bag in a clear compostable package How nice to find a tea where everything is grown by the people who are blending it. No trip around the world for any of these ingredients. And it turned out Jordyn’s Favorite was also ours. Sip on their tea while listening to their podcast, Turnip Greens Radio, with their thoughts on fair food, safe food and how life works on the farm.

$4 per 1.5- to 2-gram tea bag. Available online at opensourcefarm.net/.

Sleep Tight Herbal Tea from Jayida Ché

Aunt and niece, Aleathia Saleem and Mariyah Sabir, have been sharing their love of tea with Atlantans through their Ormewood Park shop since 2017. There’s now a second location on Fayetteville Road in the East Lake neighborhood. They named their business “Jayida Ché” which means “good tea” and they offer with dozens of varieties of black teas, green teas, herbal teas as well as tea equipment. You can stop by the “tea spot” for a cup of tea, a bite of dessert and a package or two of tea to take home. We tried Sleep Tight, their herbal tea blend for a good night’s sleep. It’s a combination of lemon balm, chamomile, rose buds, valerian root, lavender, orange oil and cinnamon. Valerian root is an herb widely used to help with sleep quality, but it’s got a very distinctive fragrance and taste. It might not be for everyone. The wonderful thing about spending time at the shop is that you can sniff and sip your way through lots of blends to find just the right one for you. Fall blends should be coming out soon.

Teas range from $5.50 to $8 per 1-ounce bag. Available at the two Jayida Che Herbal Tea Spots, 749 Moreland Avenue and 566 Fayetteville Road, Atlanta and online at jayidache.com/.

