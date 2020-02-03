What’s cooking? 13 Black-owned restaurants to try in Atlanta

810 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW, Atlanta, 404-525-9212.

Come to Busy Bee Cafe for soul food from Cajun fried turkey wings to sweet potato souffle. The restaurant, founded in 1947, is owned by Tracy Gates. Gates told Chef Emeril Lagasse that the love cooked into the restaurant's food sets it apart from other Southern food restaurants.

BQE Restaurant & Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-996-6159.

Stepping into the BQE Restaurant & Lounge takes you back to a New Orleans speakeasy with modern day fixings. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch on Wednesday through Sunday. Innovative dishes worth trying at the lounge are the red velvet chicken and waffles and The Edgewood turkey burger.

Customers line up outside the Slutty Vegan, which serves naughty-named meatless burgers like the One Night Stand and Menage a Trois. CONTRIBUTED

Slutty Vegan

1542 Ralph David Abernathy, Atlanta, 678-732-3525.

Pink Cole founded Slutty Vegan in 2018 after having the hankering for a late night meal, but discovering a lack of vegan options. A year after being strictly mobile, the first brick-and-mortar location opened in Atlanta. Featuring burgers covered in their signature sauce, lines regularly stretch out the door at the eatery.

K & K Soul Food

881 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, 404-685-1073.

Family business turned renowned restaurant K & K Soul Food has been up and running in Atlanta since 1968. Southern food staples, such as collard greens, fried chicken and peach cobbler are on the menu.

Le Petit Marché's sandwich options include basil chicken and pesto with an olive pasta salad.

Le Petit Marché

1984 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta, 404-371-9888.

Le Petit Marché, The Little Market, beat the odds when it started in 2008 during the Great Recession. The food shop offers a wide array of eats, such as from-scratch soups, paninis and breakfast options.

Mango's

180 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA, 404-698-3992.

Jamaican and Caribbean eats are offered at this downtown Atlanta establishment. Jerk chicken, fried tilapia salad and Jamaican patties are foods you can plan to find on the menu. If you have a sweet tooth, try the mango cheesecake or bread pudding.

Milk & Honey

5495 Cascade Road, Suite 100, Atlanta, 404-968-9266.

Milk & Honey was started by Food Network's "Chopped: Redemption" winner Chef Sammy Davis. The award-winning chef features all-day brunch and rotisserie chicken on his menu. Some of the top 12 brunch offerings include lobster gumbo and grits and Georgia peach cognac French toast.

Photos of the members of the self-described Old Lady Gang are never far from view, and they are the mother and the aunts of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, who launched the restaurant with her husband. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine

177 Peters St. SW, Atlanta, 404-748-9689.

Other locations at Camp Creek Marketplace and inside State Farm Arena.

The restaurant started by singer-songwriter Kandi Burrus-Tucker and Todd Tucker has been featured on Bravo TV's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." The menu features items inspired by the "Old Lady Gang," which refers to Burrus-Tucker's family members. Expect to find Aunt Bertha's fried chicken and Mama Joyce’s BBQ rib tips on the menu.

Rosie's Coffee Cafe

2945 Stone Hogan Connector, Atlanta 404-684-1111.

Come to Rosie's Coffee Cafe for breakfast, lunch, dinner and/or dessert. Homemade chicken salads, shrimp and grits and other eats are paired with coffee. A portion of the restaurant's profits goes to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America in memory of Rosie Gail, after whom the restaurant is named.

Sweet Georgia's Juke Joint

200 Peachtree St. NW L05, Atlanta, 404-230-5853.

Sweet Georgia's Juke Joint brings back the rich history of Southern music and food into a modern establishment. Known for its crispy crawfish tails, freshwater rock shrimp and lump crab cake, the restaurant brings a ton of flavors to its dinner and Sunday brunch. The Juke Joint also has a location at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Sweet Auburn Seafood

171 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, 678-974-5019.

Located in the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood, Sweet Auburn Seafood brings an upscale experience to the area, according to the website. Dishes include the Sweet Auburn seafood burger and a lobster pot pie. Live music plays on Fridays and weekends with a DJ on tap Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Tom, Dick & Hank

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, 404-343-3774.

Another location is on Main Street at 3807 Main St, Atlanta.

Come hungry when visiting Tom, Dick & Hank to fill up on the restaurant's Southern barbeque cuisine. Seafood, sandwiches, salads and plates can all be found on the expansive menu.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Apex West Midtown, 1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta, 404-350-5500.

Soul food with a twist is offered at Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours. Chef Deborah VanTrece incorporates global influences from her travels into the dishes on her menu. Foods on her menu include fried chicken Monte Cristo and the Twisted Soul salad for brunch.