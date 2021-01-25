Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles now open for (nearly) round-the-clock breakfast in College Park

Other menu items include cheddar drop biscuits with whipped honey butter and strawberry preserves; apple or peach hot skillet cobbler with vanilla bean ice cream and salted caramel drizzle; Saints & Sinners Brioche French Toast Log served with bacon, eggs and crispy garlic potatoes or berries, whipped topping and chocolate sauce; and the Mac Attack Chicken Sandwich with fried chicken breast, mac and cheese, bacon and sriracha aioli.

Beverage offerings include champagne served with a sparkler and cocktails served in carafes and mason jars.

Crystal Smith, who showcased her “Crystal Creations” dishes on the E! Network show “Platinum Life,” developed the menu.

The 85-seat space will provide full-menu service and will feature booths, tables, high tops and bar seating. A take-out counter will serve pies and other items.

Platinum albums from Atlanta musicians including Outkast, Ludacris and Usher, as well as Ne-Yo, will hang on the walls. Other decor will include a mural of Harlem-based Apollo Theater and neon signage that reads “Everyday I’m Waffle’n”.

All staff members will be required to wear masks when entering the restaurant and when not seated at their table, and all staff members will be required to wear masks and gloves for their entire shift.

Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles will be open daily, closing only from 3-4 p.m. The restaurant will be open for dine-in, take-out and delivery. Until Friday, Johnny’s hours will be 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Takeout and delivery are also available.

3725 Main St., College Park. 404-748-4244, johnnyschickenandwaffles.com/

