Atlanta Orders In: With a 10-year head start, Toyin has mastered the art of Nigerian takeout

Abdul Kokumo and Toyin Adesayo are the owners of Toyin in Marietta. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

As an on-again-off-again food writer of more than two decades, I like to think I’ve tried just about everything. And, yet, I’ve barely scratched the surface of West African cuisine. (Mea culpa!) So, before my visit to Toyin, I consulted with an American friend who lived in Nigeria for a year, and a well-versed local food critic, who told me always to try the jollof and egusi when ordering Nigerian.

More than anything, Nigerian food is known for its spice. That, I could see in the takeout containers of bright red jollof; okra stew; and egusi I brought home. None of the food was incendiary, though I did eschew the efo riro (spinach stew), which Kokumo described as “on the hotter end,” and the ayamase stew, made with a variety of meats. Kokumo told me it’s off-the-charts hot. “If you can handle that, you can handle anything.”

The owners of Toyin are working with the University of Georgia’s Food Product Innovation & Commercialization Center to develop a line of frozen meals, hopefully in stores next year. Courtesy of Toyin Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Here’s my report:

Jollof: The version served here, with fried plantains (dodo) and choice of two proteins (I got the beef and a boiled egg) was transcendent, with just a hint of smoke and fish. Yes, jollof is made with chiles, but that’s not what makes it so vivid. It’s the tomatoes. Chef Adesayo’s red rice was mild and comforting. Big thumbs up.

Egusi: The melon seeds are ground and stewed into a fine grainy mess that looks a bit like scrambled tofu, though the texture is somewhat firmer. Toyin’s egusi is made with salt fish (watch out for the tiny bones!) and spinach. I found the flavors intriguing, unlike anything I’ve tasted before. Recommended.

Okra stew: Here’s where the meal went a little off course. I’m a serious okraholic. There just aren’t many treatments that I don’t love, but this concoction was noticeably slimy — like I couldn’t spoon it onto my plate without dribbling a bit of oleaginous goo onto the table. However, here’s the deal: If you can get past the texture, the flavor is memorable. I intend to eat my leftovers with a pot of plain white rice.

Moin moin: I got this as a random side, without any idea what I was in for. Turned out to be the sleeper hit of my meal. Moin moin is a steamed pudding made with ground black-eyed peas, peppers and onions. While I liked the fufu and the iyan (another starchy mash made with white yams), I truly can say, “more more” to the moin moin. I just hope the Toyin crew will offer it in its frozen food lineup.

Toyin co-owner Abdul Kokumo prepares a takeout order. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

TOYIN

Menu: Nigerian

Alcohol: no

What I ordered: jollof rice with beef and boiled egg; okra stew with whiting fish, cow leg, and iyan (pounded yam); egusi stew with beef, goat and fufu; moin moin; side of dodo (plantains)

Service options: dine-in; takeout; delivery via GrubHub

Patio: no

Mask policy: employees wear masks; guests are “encouraged” to wear masks

Address, phone: 495 Pat Mell Road West, Marietta; 404-835-7702

Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

Website: toyintakeout.com

