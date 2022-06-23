REVIEW: Oreatha’s is on point with fusion of Southern, global dishes

I could rave all day about the duck ravioli, the pasta so light and pillowy, the stuffing so tender and savory, the carbonara so rich and creamy that it requires an order of bread, lest it go to waste. Ditto on duck Rangoon, featuring a juicy filling mimicking barbecued pulled pork, and served with sweet and sour peach dipping sauce.

I’d have loved to try the duck in pot pie form. Unfortunately, it was sold out during my first visit, and I overlooked it on a subsequent visit, because it was listed in fine print. I’ll look forward to trying this popular offering, because I’m not as sold on other mains.

Linguine noodles in a lemony caper sauce were so glutenous that they stuck together as one mass, instead of intertwining with sauteed spring vegetables. Chicken tagine, served in traditional earthen cookware, lacked the depth of flavor you’d expect from a Moroccan dish that usually includes deeply aromatic seasonings. Moreover, the chicken was dry, and salt dominated the saffron rice.

Parisian steak and frites, a massive platter holding a 20-ounce strip, hand-cut fries and a mixed green salad, had plenty of eye appeal, but execution was off. Ordered medium rare, it was closer to rare and relied on a truffle bearnaise sauce (delicious!) instead of headlining its own beefy flavor.

While a dining partner enjoyed the bounty of scallops and halibut in the seafood ramen, I found the broth overly woody and ginger-heavy.

Combined Shape Caption Oreatha's interior has calming gray-blue and white brick walls, and the restaurant also boasts a breezy patio. Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ryan Fleisher Credit: Ryan Fleisher Combined Shape Caption Oreatha's interior has calming gray-blue and white brick walls, and the restaurant also boasts a breezy patio. Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ryan Fleisher Credit: Ryan Fleisher

VanTrece, who opened her first restaurant in East Atlanta Village in 1998, has been an active champion of Black culinarians looking to further their own careers. She has put Oreatha’s desserts in the hands of two aspiring pastry chefs, Sade “Sam” McMullen and Brianna Riddick. The dessert offerings on rotation during my visits — red velvet cake, pecan caramel cheesecake and chocolate cake — were adequate, but seemed out of sync with the rest of Oreatha’s food.

VanTrece, likewise, has named her daughter, Kursten Berry, beverage director for all of her restaurants. As Oreatha’s awaits its liquor license, Berry’s mixing skills are on display on weekends in complimentary specialty cocktails (a spin on an Old-Fashioned and a tropical punch spiked with Tito’s during one visit). Also on offer, until the license comes through, is free beer and wine (maximum of two glasses).

Free alcohol is a good draw, but there’s so much else at Oreatha’s — a genuinely engaged staff, a manageable interior with calming gray-blue and white brick walls, a breezy patio, and the kitchen’s careful sorting-through of today’s global pantry to create dishes from the heart, just like Mom.

OREATHA’S AT THE POINT

Food: Southern fusion

Service: inviting, enthusiastic and informed

Best dishes: smoked duck ravioli, barbecue spiced duck Rangoon, harissa grilled cauliflower steak, tod mun pla Thai seasoned catfish, panzanella burrata collard salad

Vegetarian selections: smoked eggplant hummus, vegetable tempura, harissa-grilled cauliflower steak, vegetarian linguine, mixed green salad, panzanella burrata collard salad, desserts

Alcohol: full bar, pending liquor license; in the meantime, complimentary wine and beer (and choice of specialty cocktails on weekends); BYOB with $25 corkage fee

Price range: $$$-$$$$ (automatic 20% gratuity on all checks)

Credit cards: all major cards accepted

Hours: dinner, 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; brunch, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays

Children: yes, preferably adventurous eaters

Parking: free street parking

MARTA station: none

Reservations: accepted

Wheelchair access: yes

Noise level: low

Outdoor dining: patio with umbrella tables

Takeout: yes, call or order in person; no delivery

Address, phone: 2287 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta; 404-228-4851

Website: oreathasatthepoint.com

