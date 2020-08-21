Atlanta Orders In: Despite pandemic, Ethiopian couple opens new Stone Mountain restaurant

As a young man, Tessema wanted to earn dual degrees in law and medicine. He grew up hearing about medical atrocities in Ethiopia; his plan was to become a lawyer who could double as a medical expert.

While he was enrolled in Columbia University’s pre-med program, his father was shot down on the streets of Addis Ababa. To help support his mother and seven siblings, he dropped out of school, and worked as an occupational therapist.

The pandemic has not been kind to the mobile component of Tigi’s Cafe & Food Truck, a new Ethiopian restaurant in Stone Mountain. For now, the truck remains parked outside the business. CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

On a trip home in 2006, Tessema met Emeru. They eventually settled in the Washington, D.C., area, where Tessema earned his degree from George Washington. In 2010, they opened their first Tigi’s, in Ellicott City, Maryland. In 2018, they sold the business to friends and moved South in search of new opportunities.

“We got our food license in April of this year, at exactly the wrong time, when COVID hit big time,” Tessema said of Tigi’s. (The entrepreneurial immigrant has a side gig as a real estate agent, and the couple also operates a teff importing company, which allows them to make 100 percent teff injera.)

Tigi’s Cafe & Food Truck has been open since May in Stone Mountain. CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

For now, the partners hope to build a sustainable restaurant via takeout and delivery. When it’s safe, they’ll add a 30-seat restaurant. For health-conscious eaters, it’s worth noting that Tigi’s vegetable dishes are 100 percent vegan; the injera is 100 percent gluten-free.

Bellete Tessema and Tigist Emeru are the husband-and-wife team behind Tigi’s Cafe & Food Truck in Stone Mountain. CONTRIBUTED BY TIGI'S CAFE & FOOD TRUCK Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Tessema described his life as one of overcoming adversity. When the Twin Towers tumbled in 2001, he said, he cried all day. “My whole dream collapsed.”

In the end, however, he got up and kept going.

TIGI’S CAFE & FOOD TRUCK

Menu: classic Ethiopian

Alcohol: no

What I ordered: beef tibs with sides of collards and yellow split peas; a vegan combo with cabbage, split lentils in berbere sauce, whole brown lentils and scrambled tofu with turmeric; a salad-sambusa combo with one vegan and one chicken sambusa and tikil gomen salad (cabbage, tomato, onions and peppers). The food was uniformly stellar. The sambusas, crispy and fried to order, were the best I’ve had. As a big fan of Ethiopian vegan, I found Tigi’s cabbage, collards and, especially, the red lentils terrific. I loved scooping up my repast with tangy, wet, impeccably fresh injera. In sum, Tigi’s is a find, and worth driving for.

Service options: order by phone or in person; delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub

Safety protocols: follows standard CDC recommendations

Address, phone: 1979 Parker Court, Stone Mountain; 206-642-8687

Hours: 10:30 a.m-10:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sundays

Website: tigisethiopian.com

