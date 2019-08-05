Buy This: Three Atlanta-baked cookies you need to try

Chocolate Obsessions from The Toasted Nut

We met Sherryl Oliver of Roswell, Georgia-based The Toasted Nut at the Saturday morning Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market. Her booth was filled with a collection of cookies and savory treats. We could have tried her Sand Dollars (savory cheese cookies with a bit of cayenne), Pistachio Brownies, Toasted Nut Toffee, or her Granola To Go. But we went for her Chocolate Obsessions. These three-inch cookies are chocolate cookie dough wrapped around lots and lots of chocolate chips. Any chocolate lover will swoon. They practically beg for a glass of milk, a cup of coffee or even a glass of red wine. The cookies have a two-week shelf life, but we found they were gone long before that. Be sure and refrigerate, or even freeze, any cookies you don’t eat right away. They’re just as delicious cold, and even frozen.

$5.99 for a bag with six cookies. Available at the Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market, Talk of the Table in Cumming, Perrine’s Wine Shop in Westside, Georgia Crafted and online at thetoastednut.com/.

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Shortbread from Angel Lane Bakery

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Shortbread from Angel Lane Bakery

Twenty-six years ago Wendy Virgo and her husband Shaun settled in Alpharetta where Virgo began baking her English family recipes and selling them under the name of Angel Lane Bakery. The name comes from Angel Lane in the small English town of Wincanton, where her husband’s family lived in their retirement years. Her shortbread is one of her family recipes and she makes each batch by hand. The cookies are crumbly and buttery as good shortbread should be, and each is cut into a fluted triangle called a “petticoat tail.” There’s the traditional flavor (just butter, sugar, cornstarch and flour), Chocolate Chip, and the one we’ve been enjoying recently, Cinnamon Brown Sugar. Visit her booth at the Alpharetta Farmers Market and you can purchase her ever popular key lime pies. You’ll have to ask her if key lime is a traditional English pie flavor.

$6 per 6-slice 3.75-ounce package. $10 per 12-slice 7.5-ounce package. Available at Lucy’s Market, Savory Market, The Queen’s Pantry and Cheeses & Mary. Or meet the baker herself at the Saturday morning Alpharetta Farmers Market. angellanebakeryonline.com/

RELATED:

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.