Buy This: Three fun ways to enjoy Georgia popcorn

Back in 2004, Statesboro, Georgia-based David and Dana Cork were making and selling their kettle corn at the local farmers market. The popcorn was such a hit that eventually the family built a commercial kitchen and now they sell their popcorn in stores throughout Georgia and nationwide. They make classic kettle corn, literally cooked outdoors in a kettle. The freshly popped corn is lightly coated with a sugar glaze and then salted. The result is crisp and the sweetness of the glaze doesn’t overwhelm the natural sweetness of the popcorn. Their bag says, “Not responsible for the addictive nature of this product!” so we’re not blaming them for the fact that we devoured a bag in about 10 minutes.

$2.50 per 3.5-ounce bag of original kettle corn, $25 for a 10-gallon bag. Available at Sensational Baskets, Crafted Westside and Georgia Gifts & more and online at corkskettlecorn.com/.

Can’t decide between savory and sweet? Miss D’s Pralines & Popcorn has the solution. Their “Triple”popcorn. Yes, three flavors of popcorn mixed in just the right proportions to satisfy every craving. Cheese popcorn. Caramel popcorn. Buttered corn. You grab a kernel and it could be any one of the three. And yes, you will grab one kernel and then another and then another. The mix of flavors keeps you wanting just one taste more. Miss D is Dionne Gant, a New Orleans native who found her way to Atlanta and has become so successful, she’s now selling her popcorn and sweet treats at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. Her booth at the Sweet Auburn Curb Market is piled high with popcorn in savory and sweet flavors and pretty much every variety of pecan or peanut candy you can imagine. This popcorn is our new favorite.

$4.99 per 32-ounce container, $6.99 for two containers. Available Miss D’s booth at the Sweet Auburn Curb Market, 209 Edgewood Avenue, Atlanta. missdspraline.com/

