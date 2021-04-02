The Breakfast Boys bringing all-day breakfast and brunch to College Park

The restaurant, “part daytime social vibes, part breakfast and brunch eatery,” according to Wyche, will serve dishes including pineapple upside-down French toast, jerk chicken and sweet potato waffles, oatmeal brulee and lobster sliders, as well as a variety of brioche beignets with fillings like key lime, red velvet and Georgia peach.

The coffee program will feature staple coffee drinks alongside more adventurous options like a peach cobbler latte. Cocktails will include brunch-focused drinks including passion fruit mimosas and froze.

Passion fruit mimosa from the Breakfast Boys. / Courtesy of the Breakfast Boys

Designed by Wintter Alex of the Manner Co., who also designed Breakfast at Barney’s, the interior of the restaurant will feature a “mid-century modern idea without being cookie cutter,” Wyche said. Look for “more is more” decor, including elements like large globes, and by way of several different patterns and tiles.

The interior will seat about 60 guests inside and 15 on an outdoor patio with COVID-19 distancing in place.

Breakfast Boys will join several other brunch-focused concepts on Main Street, including the newly-opened Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles, the Real Milk and Honey and Nouveau, both of which Wyche consulted on, as well as Virgil’s itself, which sees brisk weekend brunch business.

“Most people look at restaurants as traditional businesses,” Wyche said. “In the restaurant business, when you open up a similar concept, you create a marketplace. If you go down (to Main Street) on a Saturday, the whole strip is busy. It’s probably the biggest brunch row in the greater metro Atlanta area.”

Once open, the Breakfast Boys will operate from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

