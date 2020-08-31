ABC Chicken & Waffles, from the team behind Atlanta Breakfast Club, to open this week

The owners of popular downtown Atlanta eatery Atlanta Breakfast Club are slated to open a second concept this weekend.
ABC Chicken & Waffles – Nitro Coffee Counter will open Saturday, Sept. 5 in the Sweet Auburn District at 340 Auburn Ave. NE. The restaurant will host a Facebook Live event from 9:30-10:30 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening.
The restaurant from Osiris Ballard and Chef Anthony Sanders, will feature a slimmed-down version of the menu offered at Atlanta Breakfast Club, which they opened in 2016. In addition to chicken and waffles, look for nitro craft beverages with coffee from Duluth-based Phoenix Roasters, which equitably sources single-origin Guatemalan coffee.
The restaurant’s historical building, adjacent to Madam C.J. Walker Museum, is located in the Eastside Tax Allocation District (TAD), which was established in 2003 to help the City of Atlanta attract residents, jobs and retail. Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development arm, continues to accept applications for eligible projects that provide affordable housing, expand economic development, focus on historic preservation or are supported by non-profit sponsors providing services with public benefits.
As part of the grand opening festivities, ABC Chicken & Waffles will offer one free nitro craft beverage with any purchase of chicken and waffles. ABC Chicken and Waffles will be open for dine-in, pick-up or delivery.
