ABC Chicken & Waffles, from the team behind Atlanta Breakfast Club, to open this week

ABC Chicken & Waffles – Nitro Coffee Counter will open Saturday, Sept. 5 in the Sweet Auburn District at 340 Auburn Ave. NE. The restaurant will host a Facebook Live event from 9:30-10:30 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening.

The restaurant from Osiris Ballard and Chef Anthony Sanders, will feature a slimmed-down version of the menu offered at Atlanta Breakfast Club, which they opened in 2016. In addition to chicken and waffles, look for nitro craft beverages with coffee from Duluth-based Phoenix Roasters, which equitably sources single-origin Guatemalan coffee.