BreakingNews
Appointed Atlanta school board member sworn in to fill vacant seat
ajc logo
X

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to open third metro Atlanta location

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Popular cheesesteak eatery Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is set to open a third location this spring.

Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road in Forest Park, the new location will offer a menu featuring a variety of cheesesteaks, egg rolls, wings, fries and salads.

The counter-service Forest Park restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. , and will feature a covered patio and walk-up window.

Philadelphia native Derrick Hayes, launched Big Dave’s, named for his father, inside a Shell gas station on Winters Chapel Road in 2014. He moved the operation to 57 Forsyth St. NW in downtown Atlanta in 2019, and opened a second Doraville location in 2020.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Drea Nicole Photography

Credit: Drea Nicole Photography

In addition, Big Dave’s has a food truck and several units inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In 2022, Hayes debuted Big Dave’s All Purpose Spice, sold at Big Dave’s locations and online. He also launched the David & Derrick Hayes Foundation, which supports early cancer detection and research, and the David & Derrick Hayes College Fund, which provides quarterly funding to students with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Hayes also co-founded Square 1: The Liife Experience, an initiative that seeks to provide 25,000 Black men with full access to life insurance, with his fiance, Pinky Cole, the founder and operator of Atlanta-based vegan chain Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray & Mary Altaffer

Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation 2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
3h ago

Former Braves GM John Coppolella has lifetime ban lifted
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Who is Jon Burns? Georgia’s new House speaker is a ‘classic conservative’
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Who is Jon Burns? Georgia’s new House speaker is a ‘classic conservative’
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: What we’re watching at the Georgia Capitol this session
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Henri's Bakery & Deli

Henri’s Bakery opens fifth metro Atlanta location in Brookhaven
33m ago
Beer Pick: Allagash Hop Reach IPA is both complex and easy to drink
2h ago
Brush Sushi to reopen in Buckhead after closing in Decatur
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top