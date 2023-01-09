Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to open third metro Atlanta location

Popular cheesesteak eatery Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is set to open a third location this spring.
Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road in Forest Park, the new location will offer a menu featuring a variety of cheesesteaks, egg rolls, wings, fries and salads.
The counter-service Forest Park restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. , and will feature a covered patio and walk-up window.
Philadelphia native Derrick Hayes, launched Big Dave’s, named for his father, inside a Shell gas station on Winters Chapel Road in 2014. He moved the operation to 57 Forsyth St. NW in downtown Atlanta in 2019, and opened a second Doraville location in 2020.
In addition, Big Dave’s has a food truck and several units inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In 2022, Hayes debuted Big Dave’s All Purpose Spice, sold at Big Dave’s locations and online. He also launched the David & Derrick Hayes Foundation, which supports early cancer detection and research, and the David & Derrick Hayes College Fund, which provides quarterly funding to students with a 3.0 GPA or higher.
Hayes also co-founded Square 1: The Liife Experience, an initiative that seeks to provide 25,000 Black men with full access to life insurance, with his fiance, Pinky Cole, the founder and operator of Atlanta-based vegan chain Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan.
