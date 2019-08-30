Find a taste of Philly at Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, open today in downtown Atlanta

Hayes is also adding a pescatarian option to the menu by way of a salmon cheesesteak.

Other menu items include traditional beef and chicken cheesesteaks, a variety of fries, cheesesteak egg rolls, chicken wings and water ice.

Another addition at the downtown eatery is a selection of beer and wine, plus a 14-seat private room.

Hayes said the Doraville location, located less than four miles from his original location, is a nod to the customers who sometimes waited hours in line for his sandwiches.

“The people in this neighborhood welcomed me, and it felt right to stay in this area,” he said.

Hayes, who ranked in the top 10 in the Best Sandwich category at the 2018 World Food Championships, said his goal is to create something to make his two young daughters proud.

“I want to go to top with this thing,” he said. “I want to leave them a legacy.”

Big Dave’s Atlanta location will be open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday.

57 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-343-0259, thebigdavescheesesteaks.com

