Veganaire bringing plant-based comfort food to Alpharetta

Shadiydah Avery told What Now Atlanta that she expects to open the restaurant at 3450 Old Milton Pkwy in Alpharetta late this year or early next year. The first Veganaire location opened in July at 3996 Pleasantdale Road.

The eatery, which offers food for “the many transitioning and curious individuals looking for another healthy option,” according to its website, offers a selection of plant-based comfort food including pizza, burgers, fries, sandwiches, wraps, plant-based “seafood” and salads. Dishes on offer include a Philly sandwich, Ms. J’s Kale Wrap, shrimp po’boy and Rob’s Luau Cheese Burger made with plant-based meat, grilled pineapple, barbecue sauce, plant-based bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, plant-based cheese, plant-based mayo, grilled onions and pickles.