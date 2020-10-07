Veganaire bringing plant-based comfort food to Alpharetta

A restaurateur and chef who opened vegan restaurant Veganaire over the summer in Atlanta already has a second location in the works.
Shadiydah Avery told What Now Atlanta that she expects to open the restaurant at 3450 Old Milton Pkwy in Alpharetta late this year or early next year. The first Veganaire location opened in July at 3996 Pleasantdale Road.
The eatery, which offers food for “the many transitioning and curious individuals looking for another healthy option,” according to its website, offers a selection of plant-based comfort food including pizza, burgers, fries, sandwiches, wraps, plant-based “seafood” and salads. Dishes on offer include a Philly sandwich, Ms. J’s Kale Wrap, shrimp po’boy and Rob’s Luau Cheese Burger made with plant-based meat, grilled pineapple, barbecue sauce, plant-based bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, plant-based cheese, plant-based mayo, grilled onions and pickles.
Avery, who opened her own catering company in 2014 after supervising kitchens at State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, said she hopes to expand the Veganaire brand outside of metro Atlanta.
This summer, she teamed up with R&B star and Atlanta native Usher to donate 350 meals to Clayton County students and families through his New Look Foundation.
Avery was not immediately available for comment.
