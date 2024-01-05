Buttermilk Biscuit opens in College Park with a biscuit flight on the menu

An all-day breakfast and brunch restaurant has opened in College Park, complete with cocktails and a biscuit flight.
LeAnna Lynn opened Buttermilk Biscuit at the end of November at 1634 Virginia Ave. The restaurateur previously owned Cru Lounge in Midtown, but said the late hours made it difficult to spend time with her children. Buttermilk Biscuit, with its opening hour of 8 a.m., is a far cry from the late nights, but it suits her breakfast-loving personality, she said.
She wanted Buttermilk to be a place where families could eat together and “remind you of home and grandma’s fresh baked biscuits,” she said. The restaurant is bright, with indoor and heated outdoor seating in a “modern farmhouse” style.
The eatery offers cocktails like a Hennessy espresso martini, mimosas and Lynn’s spin on a bloody mary. As for the food, she knew from the beginning that she wanted to include biscuits made daily, using a recipe that’s “a collaboration between our talented in-house chefs and a biscuit expert,” she said.
The biscuit trio comes with three biscuits: classic buttermilk, garlic cheddar and blueberry lemon zest. They’re accompanied by jams and butters made in-house with flavors like blueberry, peach and strawberry. Other menu highlights include the Morning Dish, with eggs, potatoes and meat; the buttermilk chicken biscuit; chicken and waffles; and a pancake stack.
Lynn said she hopes to bring Buttermilk Biscuit to suburbs where there aren’t many locally-owned spots.
“I really want to bring that sense of community to other communities,” she said.
College Park, located near the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, is also home to breakfast-focused eateries The Breakfast Boys, Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles and The Real Milk & Honey, while Eat My Biscuits recently opened in neighboring East Point.
1634 Virginia Ave., College Park. 404-941-7328, buttermilkbiscuitatl.com
