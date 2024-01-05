Buttermilk Biscuit opens in College Park with a biscuit flight on the menu

An all-day breakfast and brunch restaurant has opened in College Park, complete with cocktails and a biscuit flight.

LeAnna Lynn opened Buttermilk Biscuit at the end of November at 1634 Virginia Ave. The restaurateur previously owned Cru Lounge in Midtown, but said the late hours made it difficult to spend time with her children. Buttermilk Biscuit, with its opening hour of 8 a.m., is a far cry from the late nights, but it suits her breakfast-loving personality, she said.

She wanted Buttermilk to be a place where families could eat together and “remind you of home and grandma’s fresh baked biscuits,” she said. The restaurant is bright, with indoor and heated outdoor seating in a “modern farmhouse” style.