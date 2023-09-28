7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more

When Niki Gavahi launched her Persian bakery pop-up Knead to Savor in 2021, “I had no idea where to go or who to talk to,” she said.

She started selling at farmers markets, which exposed her to restaurant and coffee shop owners who invited her to pop up at their businesses, which in turn increased her customer base.

“It’s been extremely helpful for someone like me who doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar,” she said. “If I tried to launch this business in the pre-pop-up era, I don’t know if I would have been able to do it.”

The support that Atlanta pop-up chefs give one another has also helped the community grow, which has only served to benefit the city, said Lindsay Berhane, who runs Sugar Loaf with her husband, Nebiyu.

“Collaboration is such a big part of the pop-up community,” Lindsay Berhane said. “Everybody joins efforts to support each other. When you collaborate, you both expand your customer bases and you learn different techniques from each other.”

As the pop-up scene in Atlanta continues to evolve, here are seven metro Atlanta pop-ups to put on your radar, and for an up-to-date listing of pop-up events follow Punk Foodie, a multi-platform initiative dedicated to promoting pop-ups around metro Atlanta.

Credit: Courtesy of Knead to Savor Credit: Courtesy of Knead to Savor

Knead to Savor

Niki Gavahi grew up in an Iranian family where hosting large dinner parties was the norm. She loved spending time in the kitchen with her mother, Dokhi, watching her bake traditional Persian desserts.

“It’s where we would bond,” she said. “We’d cook together, drink tea and gossip. It’s always been a passion of mine. My therapy was always being in the kitchen.”

In 2021, Gavahi was pushed by a friend to turn her love of baking into a business, and Knead to Savor (kneadtosavor.com) was born. The pop-up incorporates her mother’s traditional Persian recipes for both sweet and savory baked goods including baklava and barbari, a flatbread made with black and white sesame seeds and fenugreek.

Credit: Courtesy of Knead to Savor Credit: Courtesy of Knead to Savor

Gavahi also uses her mother’s recipes as a jumping-off point for fusion-style baked goods, including chocolate chip-cardamom cookies and baklava cake, which folds in ingredients like rosewater, cardamom and pistachios.

Knead to Savor pops up regularly at farmers markets and takes custom orders online, and on Oct. 7 will compete in Dessert Wars, a baking competition at Cobb Galleria Centre, where she plans to showcase rosettes, a treat topped with powdered sugar and cardamom she describes as akin to “the days when you would go to the fair and have a funnel cake.”

While Gavahi — who still maintains her day job at her family’s rug and antique galleries — dreams of one day opening a cafe and coffee shop stocked with treats from Knead to Savor, in the meantime she’s enjoying being part of the Atlanta pop-up community and being back in the kitchen with her mom.

“I’ve found my spark in life, and I’m excited about it,” she said. “I’ve gotten more back from it than I put in.”

Credit: Courtesy of Calaveritas Credit: Courtesy of Calaveritas

Calaveritas

It was a longing for the dishes of her childhood that led Mayra Peralta to start her pop-up, Calaveritas (calaveritasvegancuisine.com). The native of Mexico, who moved to Atlanta as a child, decided to adopt a plant-based diet in 2017 but quickly realized she missed staples including pozole and tamales.

“I really hated that I couldn’t still eat those things,” she said. “I started asking my mom, ‘How do you make this, how do you make that?’ At the time, there weren’t as many vegan products as there are now, so I had to get creative with it.”

Peralta started researching and experimenting, eventually perfecting recipes for plant-based quesadillas, tacos and burritos. Her vegan proteins mimic meats traditionally used in Mexican food, including al pastor made with soy meat and pineapple and carnitas made with oyster mushrooms.

Credit: Courtesy of Calaveritas Credit: Courtesy of Calaveritas

Since launching in 2019, Calaveritas has popped up regularly at breweries around metro Atlanta and has taken over a space at the Met in Adair Park every Friday for more than a year. Calaveritas’ success has allowed Peralta to expand with the purchase of a food trailer and a full-time spot at PREP Kitchen in Chamblee, which will officially open in October and will allow her to add items to the menu. Those will include vegan churros and Cali-style burritos and sandwiches.

Though she plans to get back into doing regular pop-ups in 2024, she’s excited to have a place to connect regularly with her customer base, many of whom, like her, are members of the Latino community who missed eating the food they grew up with.

Credit: Courtesy of Tony's Credit: Courtesy of Tony's

Tony’s

Tony’s (instagram.com/tonys_atl) is relatively new to the Atlanta pop-up scene, having just launched in November 2022. But in less than a year, Tony Kerr has developed a large following for his Chicago-style dishes, including hot dogs (hold the ketchup, of course), burgers and Italian beef sandwiches (which have gotten a boost from the popularity of the Hulu series “The Bear”).

Kerr, a native Chicagoan who has been in the restaurant industry for the past decade, noticed a Windy City-shaped void when he moved to Atlanta with his fiancee.

Though Kerr took some culinary school classes when he was younger, he’s mostly self-taught, relying on his years growing up eating the dishes he cooks and experimenting in the kitchen to come up with his recipes.

Credit: Courtesy of Tony's Credit: Courtesy of Tony's

“I did a lot of research,” he said of creating the perfect Italian beef sandwich. “I watched all kinds of videos and combine them and get an idea of how to make it.”

He offers two varieties: the Ditka, a nod to the famed Chicago Bears coach which comes “hot, sweet and dipped,” and the Killer Kerr, an homage to his father, which arrives “sweet and dipped with cheese.” Both include pulled beef-style meat rather than sliced beef, though Kerr said once the meat is heated and dipped in au jus, they end up having the same texture. “To me, it’s all about capturing the flavor profile.”

He’s been popping up at breweries around metro Atlanta, with help along the way from other pop-up chefs including Ean Bancroft of Mother’s Best. Though he might one day aim to open a permanent location, he likes the pace of pop-ups.

“I’m one of those people who doesn’t want to go too fast, too soon,” Kerr said. “I want to stay a smaller entity for now, but even if we get a brick-and-mortar, my vision is still just a shack with a window, very old-school Chicago. Gotta keep it simple.”

Credit: Courtesy of Jose Sucio Credit: Courtesy of Jose Sucio

Jose Sucio

Andre Gomez started burrito concept Jose Sucio (instagram.com/josesucio) as a retail concept during the pandemic while still running his Puerto Rican restaurant, Porch Light Latin Kitchen.

Gomez describes Jose Sucio, which translates in English to “Joe Dirt,” as a “fun guy who enjoys being around the people. He’s rough around the edges. He’s a character.”

Gomez sold his burritos to beer shop Stout Brothers to sell out of their stores, but turned his attention to the business full time after closing Porch Light in 2022.

Credit: Courtesy of Jose Sucio Credit: Courtesy of Jose Sucio

Gomez continues to sell at Stout Brothers and pops up around metro Atlanta at breweries, including Scofflaw Brewing (he prepares his beer can chicken burrito with their Basement IPA). In addition to burritos, he’ll also sometimes pull out old Porch Light favorites at pop-ups, including can-can pork chops and malbec-braised short ribs.

His plan is to turn Jose Sucio into a wholesale business and potentially open a restaurant around the concept, but for now, he enjoys the opportunity to connect with people, which became more scarce after Porch Light closed.

“Pop-ups allow me to get back on the street and give the people what they want,” Gomez said. “I don’t miss the grind of the restaurant, but I do miss the people.”

Credit: Courtesy of Soupbelly Credit: Courtesy of Soupbelly

Soupbelly

Long before she started a pop-up, Candy Hom entered the culinary scene as a food blogger. During COVID-19, people who watched her cook on social media asked her when she was going to start selling her dumplings, and Soupbelly (instagram.com/soupbelly_atl) was born.

Hom learned to cook Cantonese dishes from her mom, and many of the dishes she serves as pop-ups are riffs on the dishes she grew up with.

“I have the traditional pot stickers and dim sum, but I also like to create new dishes,” she said, including dumplings made with bacon cheeseburger and Buffalo chicken fillings.

Credit: Courtesy of Soupbelly Credit: Courtesy of Soupbelly

Though dumplings are the core of her offerings, she also serves dishes like walnut shrimp, cold noodles and Cantonese salt and pepper fried chicken sandwich, and served an eight-course Chinese New Year pop-up banquet.

Hom, who previously worked as a graphic designer, mostly pops up at breweries and farmers markets and will make an appearance at Leftie Lee’s in Avondale Estates in December.

Though she said she might scale her business up “if the right opportunity presents itself,” she’s enjoying the perks of pop-up life, including collaborating with the chefs behind pop-ups Baolicious and Secret Pint BBQ.

“I’m proud that it’s a sustainable business as it is and that it’s something I can do consistently where I can have work-life balance,” Hom said.

Credit: Courtesy of Sugar Loaf Credit: Courtesy of Sugar Loaf

Sugar Loaf

It was a shared love of dance that first brought Lindsay and Nebiyu Berhane together, and it was a shared love of food and cooking that sustained the couple during the pandemic and led to the pop-up that they consider their second act.

The Berhanes were living in New York and beginning to discuss what they wanted to do after sunsetting their dance careers when COVID-19 hit, and they were forced to kick those plans into high gear.

“We both had such a passion for cooking and baking instilled in us by our mothers,” Nebiyu Berhane said. The pair also picked up skills while working second jobs in restaurants and bakeries over the years to supplement their income while they danced, and started trying out their own recipes in their tiny Manhattan apartment.

They launched Sugar Loaf (sugarloafatl.com) in earnest after moving to Atlanta in 2021, building a following at farmers markets and breweries — and at a residency earlier this year at SOS Tiki Bar in Decatur — with their biscuit sandwiches, cookies, Liege waffles and other baked goods.

Knowing how passionate Southerners are about their biscuits, the pair tried several recipes and techniques over the years before landing on what they consider “a biscuit that can stand alone or be delicious in a sandwich or with jam or honey,” said Nebiyu Berhane, who grew up in Kennesaw.

They also recently added burgers to their offerings, to showcase that they want to serve both breakfast and lunch at a cafe they hope to open within the next two years. A Kickstarter launched last fall allowed them to buy a van and add an employee.

In the meantime, they’re enjoying the love they’re getting from both friends and family.

“My mom has always wanted to open a cafe since she was a little girl,” Nebiyu Berhane said. “It wasn’t in the cards for her, but she said that we’re bringing her dream to reality.”

Credit: Courtesy of Jimmie's Jerk Chicken Credit: Courtesy of Jimmie's Jerk Chicken

Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

The Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken (instagram.com/atljerkking). origin story really began about a decade ago, when Jimmie Jackson started a spice company. He worked on recipes and cooked for friends, who encouraged him to enter cooking competitions.

He launched his pop-up in 2019, using the kitchen at Chris’ Caribbean Bistro in Smyrna, and ramped things up during the pandemic when he was furloughed from his restaurant jobs, making appearances at breweries around town.

Now, he’s regularly popping up at Boggs Social & Supply, where he serves dishes as varied as jerk chicken sandwiches, corn ribs with red pepper crema, oxtail empanadas and a jerk brisket sandwich with jerk candied bacon.

Credit: Courtesy of Jimmie's Jerk Chicken Credit: Courtesy of Jimmie's Jerk Chicken

Though Jackson doesn’t have Caribbean heritage, he knew he wanted to combine his love for the culture and cuisine with the barbecue he fell in love with while growing up in the Washington, D.C., area.

“I consider it American jerk,” he said. “All my cooking techniques stem from American barbecue, but I make my own jerk rubs and spices.”

Next up for Jackson is a regular spot in October at Punk Foodie on Ponce, the restaurant and chef accelerator set to open soon at Ponce City Market from pop-up curator Sam Flemming, also known as Punk Foodie. And Jackson is on the hunt for capital to start his own brick-and-mortar.

“I’m glad he chose me,” he said. “It shows me I’m doing something good and people are enjoying what I’m bringing to the table.”

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.