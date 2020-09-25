X

The Original Hot Dog Factory opens in Marietta and more dining news from the week

ajc.com

Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 1 hour ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Popular Atlanta chain the Original Hot Dog Factory is opening a location at Marietta Square Market this weekend.

The eatery, from restaurateur and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Dennis McKinley, will open at noon on Saturday, Sept. 26, in the trolley just outside the main food hall. Complimentary hot dogs will be given to the first 100 guests.

The Marietta location will join existing Original Hot Dog Factory restaurants in Atlanta on the Georgia State University campus and Smyrna, as well as Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Houston and Birmingham

Other forthcoming metro Atlanta locations include Perimeter Mall, Marietta Square Market, Cumberland Mall, Southlake Mall and Sugar Loaf Mills. New locations outside Atlanta will include Charlotte, Raleigh and Detroit.

The menu includes a variety of specialty hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, french fries, onion rings and milkshakes.

Original Hot Dog Factory will join more than 15 other food vendors at Marietta Square Market, including Grand Champion BBQ, Lucky’s Burgers and Brew, Forno Vero, Ponko Chicken and Four Fat Cows Ice Cream and Bakery,

Vendors opening in the coming weeks include Henri’s Bakery & Deli and Siete Tacos and Tequila.

The Market is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday–Sunday.

Chicago-based Rickette’s World Famous Chicken, Fish & BBQ will open its first Atlanta location early next year at 2740 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, What Now Atlanta reports. The menu offers items including wings, rib tips and catfish. The restaurant, which has four locations in Chicago, comes from restaurateur Gus Rickette whose wife, Tracey, will operate her Guilty Pleasurez Cocktail Cupcakes out of the space, as well.

Linton Hopkins is revamping his H&F Burger at Ponce City Market, planning to expand his menu with offerings including meatball subs and oyster po’boys as well as other sandwiches, sides and salads, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Chain restaurants Nancy’s Pizzeria has closed its Buckhead location and California Dreaming has closed in Duluth, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Alabama-based Prevail Coffee Roasters will open a location this year on the first floor of the Star Metals Residences at 1050 Howell Mill Road, What Now Atlanta reports

MORE DINING NEWS

Italian restaurant from former Sotto Sotto, Fritti executive chef coming to Kennesaw

Botica, serving Mexican and Spanish cuisine, coming to Brookwood Hills

Staplehouse embarks on new era

The Shed at Glenwood closes after more than a decade

Cannabis-inspired sub shop Cheba Hut opening in Atlanta

Not As Famous Cookie Co. coming to Smyrna

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.