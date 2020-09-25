The Original Hot Dog Factory opens in Marietta and more dining news from the week

Original Hot Dog Factory will join more than 15 other food vendors at Marietta Square Market, including Grand Champion BBQ, Lucky’s Burgers and Brew, Forno Vero, Ponko Chicken and Four Fat Cows Ice Cream and Bakery,

Vendors opening in the coming weeks include Henri’s Bakery & Deli and Siete Tacos and Tequila.

The Market is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday–Sunday.

Chicago-based Rickette’s World Famous Chicken, Fish & BBQ will open its first Atlanta location early next year at 2740 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, What Now Atlanta reports. The menu offers items including wings, rib tips and catfish. The restaurant, which has four locations in Chicago, comes from restaurateur Gus Rickette whose wife, Tracey, will operate her Guilty Pleasurez Cocktail Cupcakes out of the space, as well.

Linton Hopkins is revamping his H&F Burger at Ponce City Market, planning to expand his menu with offerings including meatball subs and oyster po’boys as well as other sandwiches, sides and salads, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Chain restaurants Nancy’s Pizzeria has closed its Buckhead location and California Dreaming has closed in Duluth, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Alabama-based Prevail Coffee Roasters will open a location this year on the first floor of the Star Metals Residences at 1050 Howell Mill Road, What Now Atlanta reports

MORE DINING NEWS

