Beer Town: Hip-hop stars Nappy Roots have their own Atlanta brewery

Atlantucky Brewing supplies draft beer for the taproom, but it also serves as a research and development facility for designing new beers.

The company is working on a deal with Georgia Crown Distributors. And, along with a contract brewing arrangement with Ironshield Brewing in Lawrenceville, packaged Atlantucky beer will be coming to the Atlanta market in the near future, DeVille said.

Like many performing artists, Nappy Roots stayed off the road during the pandemic. But, that allowed Deville and Scales more time to make beer, and finally open a brewery.

“This space kind of just flopped down in our laps,” Deville said. “That would have never happened if we were on tour.”

Scales holds the title of brewer at Atlantucky, though Deville does a lot of work around the brewhouse and taproom.

“It’s a privilege to be called a brewer,” Scales said, but “every beer I’ve made, Skinny has been right there, so it’s a two-man team.”

Fans might be surprised, but Deville and Scales said that many people in the Atlanta beer community have no idea they’re famous rappers.

“We’ve made a lot of beer friends in the last few years who don’t really know about our Nappy Roots side, but I think that’s cool,” Scales said. “This is a long time coming. It’s a dream. And it’s emotional, man. This is something we found that we could transition to, so we’re very fortunate.”

As for the future of Nappy Roots, Scales said they’re back to touring again, though it will be a bit different going forward.

“We’ll probably never tour like we used to, by choice,” he said. “We’re older now. We’re 40-some-year-old rappers, man. We love touring. We still love making music as Nappy Roots, but we feel we can do it a little different now. Less shows, but, more important, better shows and venues, and making beer on our off time.”

When I visited Atlantucky, there were four beers on tap. Mile High P.A., a classic, nicely balanced pale ale, was my favorite. But, Hapeville Hefe hefeweizen, Atlantucky Mudstrong stout, and Not Just NE IPA were all solid, too.

170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. 678-765-2630, atlantucky.com.

