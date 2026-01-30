Skip to Main Content

AJC Kick It Newsletter

Follow all of the Atlanta matches

By providing your email address, remember you are subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy.

Atlanta World Cup 2026 guide: Schedule, tickets, watch parties and what to know

Your Atlanta World Cup 2026 guide to match schedules, tickets, watch parties, MARTA and travel tips, restaurants, hotels and things to do around the city.

Where to eat in Atlanta: The Ultimate Food Guide

Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America? The city making its World Cup case.

Atlanta’s World Cup 2026 is coming: Learning soccer from scratch

The best restaurants in every terminal at the Atlanta airport

Loading...

Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America? The city making its World Cup case.

Loading...

Soccer 101: Everything you need to know about offside

Loading...

Inside the new U.S. Soccer headquarters in Georgia

Loading...

Soccer 101: How not to get kicked out of the game

Loading...

Atlanta’s countdown to the 2026 World Cup has begun

Loading...

Women are taking over the World Cup pregame at Silverback Park

Loading...

Why Atlanta’s soccer boom before the World Cup is personal for Arthur Blank

Loading...

Atlanta’s Brewhouse is prepping for a World Cup takeover

Loading...

Mayor Andre Dickens reveals Atlanta’s bold vision for 2026 World Cup

More World Cup

Indigo Girls, as soccer fans, embrace headlining Decatur WatchFest finale

LIVE UPDATES

World Cup Atlanta live updates: Argentina beats England in 2-1 comeback

PHOTOS: Physicality marks England vs. Argentina World Cup semifinal in Atlanta

PHOTOS: Argentina, England fans descend on Atlanta

PHOTOS: Ludacris revs up World Cup fans

As World Cup in Atlanta ends, local bar remains hub for queer soccer fans

Is soccer really one of the healthiest sports? A Georgia doctor weighs in.

CRITIC'S NOTEBOOK

How the World Cup could shape Atlanta’s restaurant scene for years to come

PHOTOS: Argentina, Egypt fans share emotional celebration, disappointment

PHOTOS: Egypt, Argentina bring dramatic action to World Cup in Atlanta.