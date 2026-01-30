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Atlanta World Cup 2026 guide: Schedule, tickets, watch parties and what to know
Your Atlanta World Cup 2026 guide to match schedules, tickets, watch parties, MARTA and travel tips, restaurants, hotels and things to do around the city.
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Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America? The city making its World Cup case.
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Soccer 101: Everything you need to know about offside
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Inside the new U.S. Soccer headquarters in Georgia
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Soccer 101: How not to get kicked out of the game
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Atlanta’s countdown to the 2026 World Cup has begun
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Women are taking over the World Cup pregame at Silverback Park
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Why Atlanta’s soccer boom before the World Cup is personal for Arthur Blank
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Atlanta’s Brewhouse is prepping for a World Cup takeover
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