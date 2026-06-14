Dennis Quaid starring in new AMC ‘Thunder Road’ series shooting in Georgia
It’s about a stock car racing family and is in partnership with NASCAR.
Dennis Quaid — pictured at the AMC Global Media Upfront in April — has filmed at least three movies in metro Atlanta and will be in town in August to star in the AMC series "Thunder Road." (Charles Sykes/AP)
Veteran actor Dennis Quaid is coming to metro Atlanta in August to shoot new AMC series “Thunder Road” about a stock car racing family.
The production start date is scheduled for Aug. 28 with Riverwood Studios in Senoia as home base, according to crew union IATSE Local 479.
Dennis Quaid (left) — pictured alongside Heather Graham in Amazon's "On a Wing and a Prayer," which shot in Atlanta — will star in the AMC series "Thunder Road," which will film in Atlanta beginning in August. (Courtesy of MGM)
“Thunder Road” explores the fictional Whitlock family, whose legacy in stock car racing is as deep as the family’s ties to the Southern hill country roots that shaped it, according to AMC.
Quaid will play Duane Whitlock aka “The Wrecking Ball,” described as “a towering figure who built a racing empire from a legacy of moonshine runs and dirt tracks and refuses to let it die.”
“We are thrilled to team up with NASCAR, a world-class partner that continues to engage and entertain their deeply loyal fans for nearly 80 years,” Dan McDermott, chief content officer of AMC Global Media and president of AMC Studios, said in a news release. “And in the ultimate dream casting, we’re fortunate to have the legendary Dennis Quaid lead this captivating series. This show will be a nonstop thrill ride for viewers.”
The film business in Georgia has shifted down to a slower gear the past two years with fewer scripted TV series and big-budget films as other states and countries ramped up their film and TV tax credit systems. People in the business especially like TV series because of their potential for longevity and relative job stability for the workers. Atlanta has a few like ABC’s “Will Trent,” Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias” and CBS’s “Beyond the Gates.”
The last scripted series that shot out of Riverwood Studios was a promising horror comedy “The Bondsman” starring Kevin Bacon that debuted last year but was quickly axed despite good reviews.