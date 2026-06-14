Georgia Entertainment Scene Dennis Quaid starring in new AMC ‘Thunder Road’ series shooting in Georgia It’s about a stock car racing family and is in partnership with NASCAR. Dennis Quaid — pictured at the AMC Global Media Upfront in April — has filmed at least three movies in metro Atlanta and will be in town in August to star in the AMC series "Thunder Road." (Charles Sykes/AP)

By Rodney Ho 46 minutes ago Share

Veteran actor Dennis Quaid is coming to metro Atlanta in August to shoot new AMC series “Thunder Road” about a stock car racing family. The production start date is scheduled for Aug. 28 with Riverwood Studios in Senoia as home base, according to crew union IATSE Local 479.

Dennis Quaid (left) — pictured alongside Heather Graham in Amazon's "On a Wing and a Prayer," which shot in Atlanta — will star in the AMC series "Thunder Road," which will film in Atlanta beginning in August. (Courtesy of MGM) “Thunder Road” explores the fictional Whitlock family, whose legacy in stock car racing is as deep as the family’s ties to the Southern hill country roots that shaped it, according to AMC. Quaid will play Duane Whitlock aka “The Wrecking Ball,” described as “a towering figure who built a racing empire from a legacy of moonshine runs and dirt tracks and refuses to let it die.” The series is using the same studio as “The Walking Dead,” which resided at Riverwood for more than a decade and helped turn Senoia into a tourist town.

AMC has partnered with NASCAR for this series.