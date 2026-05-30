Georgia Entertainment Scene ‘Celebrity Weakest Link’ latest game show to shoot in metro Atlanta The news follows pending arrival of entrepreneur pitch show ‘Shark Tank.’ Jane Lynch (right) hosts as Joel Kim Booster competes on Fox’s “Celebrity Weakest Link.” The trivia game show is the latest in an array of primetime game shows coming to metro Atlanta. (Greg Gayne/Fox 2025)

By Rodney Ho 1 hour ago Share

Fox’s “Celebrity Weakest Link” is coming to shoot in metro Atlanta this summer, a spokesperson for BBC Studios confirmed exclusively to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The trivia game show, which returned last year in celebrity form with “Glee” star Jane Lynch as host, is the latest in an array of primetime game shows coming to metro Atlanta as producers seek tax breaks they cannot get in Los Angeles.

“The Weakest Link,” which aired for two seasons on NBC in the early 2000s, emanated from the U.K. and coined the phrase, “You are the weakest link, goodbye!” The stern Anne Robinson hosted. NBC revived the show with Lynch from 2020 to 2024. Tamar Braxton (left) and Cynthia Bailey compete during the “Ex-Wives Club” episode of “Celebrity Weakest Link” that aired last year. (Greg Gayne/Fox 2025) Last year, Fox picked up the show using celebrities raising cash for charity instead of regular people. Episodes featured past cast members of Lynch’s show “Glee,” stand-up comics, reality show ex-wives and TV doctors. The more questions players answer in a row, the more money they can bank. After each round, players vote other players out.

“Celebrity Weakest Link,” in overnight Nielsen ratings, didn’t perform as well as most other Fox game and reality competition shows like “The Floor” and “The 1% Club,” but Fox did give “Weakest Link” a green light for a second season. It’s set to shoot at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. California has been boosting its tax credits to encourage more scripted TV series and high budget reality competition shows to stay in Los Angeles. Game shows are excluded. Georgia’s tax credit has no such distinction, helping lure ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” with Steve Harvey and Fox’s “The 1% Club” with Joel McHale from Los Angeles last year. This spring, “Press Your Luck” with Elizabeth Banks decamped from California and came to Georgia. Venerable entrepreneur pitch show “Shark Tank” is also coming to Atlanta’s Tyler Perry Studios in June after 17 seasons in Los Angeles.