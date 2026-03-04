Georgia Entertainment Scene

4 reasons ABC could bring back Atlanta-filmed ‘Will Trent’ for 5th season

The show brings in solid overall numbers but skews older than many ABC shows.
Ramon Rodriguez stars as the title character in "Will Trent." ABC has not yet decided if it's bringing the show back for a fifth season. (Lynsey Weatherspoon/Disney)
Ramon Rodriguez stars as the title character in "Will Trent." ABC has not yet decided if it's bringing the show back for a fifth season. (Lynsey Weatherspoon/Disney)
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55 minutes ago

Four of ABC’s most popular series have gotten unusually early renewals for the 2026-27 season: “High Potential,” “Abbott Elementary” and both “9-1-1″ shows.

The network also has several other s that are holding their own, including “Dancing With the Stars,” “American Idol,” “Shifting Gears” and “The Rookie.” The early returns on the “Scrubs” reboot are promising, as well.

But is “Will Trent,” set and produced in Atlanta, in a good position to land a fifth season after returning in January for its fourth?

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Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) has begun dating Ava (Julia Chan) during Season 4 of "Will Trent" on ABC. (Matt Miller/Disney)
Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) has begun dating Ava (Julia Chan) during Season 4 of "Will Trent" on ABC. (Matt Miller/Disney)

So far, with the police procedural midway through its 18-episode season, signs are largely positive for the show coming back in 2027.

Last year, “Will Trent” wasn’t renewed until April, and ABC didn’t solidify its next season’s lineup until May. So executives still have time to assess the data.

Four reasons why a ‘Will Trent’ renewal is likely:

Is there anything that might give ABC pause?

The viewership base for “Will Trent” skews a little older than some of its other shows, like “High Potential” and “Abbott Elementary.” That might have mattered more in the past, but TV executives need every viewer they can get in 2026 and are more apt to stick with what works.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

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