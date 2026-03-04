Georgia Entertainment Scene 4 reasons ABC could bring back Atlanta-filmed ‘Will Trent’ for 5th season The show brings in solid overall numbers but skews older than many ABC shows. Ramon Rodriguez stars as the title character in "Will Trent." ABC has not yet decided if it's bringing the show back for a fifth season. (Lynsey Weatherspoon/Disney)

Four of ABC’s most popular series have gotten unusually early renewals for the 2026-27 season: “High Potential,” “Abbott Elementary” and both “9-1-1″ shows. The network also has several other s that are holding their own, including “Dancing With the Stars,” “American Idol,” “Shifting Gears” and “The Rookie.” The early returns on the “Scrubs” reboot are promising, as well.

But is “Will Trent,” set and produced in Atlanta, in a good position to land a fifth season after returning in January for its fourth? RELATED 20 of the most memorable TV shows, films that are set in Atlanta Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) has begun dating Ava (Julia Chan) during Season 4 of "Will Trent" on ABC. (Matt Miller/Disney) So far, with the police procedural midway through its 18-episode season, signs are largely positive for the show coming back in 2027. Last year, “Will Trent” wasn’t renewed until April, and ABC didn’t solidify its next season’s lineup until May. So executives still have time to assess the data.

Four reasons why a ‘Will Trent’ renewal is likely: Ratings: Last year, “Will Trent” finished 17th in Nielsen’s multiplatform ratings, with an average of 11.5 million viewers per episode, according to Nielsen. It was sixth among broadcast shows and No. 2 among ABC programming behind only “High Potential.” Those ratings cover 35 days after an episode’s initial release and include streaming shows. Early numbers for Season 4 are promising. Including data from ABC and streaming services Hulu and Disney+, Nielsen ranked “Will Trent” No. 4 among mulitplatform shows in January, behind only Paramount+’s “Landman,” “High Potential” and Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

Last year, “Will Trent” finished 17th in Nielsen’s multiplatform ratings, with an average of 11.5 million viewers per episode, according to Nielsen. It was sixth among broadcast shows and No. 2 among ABC programming behind only “High Potential.” Those ratings cover 35 days after an episode’s initial release and include streaming shows. Early numbers for Season 4 are promising. Including data from ABC and streaming services Hulu and Disney+, Nielsen ranked “Will Trent” No. 4 among mulitplatform shows in January, behind only Paramount+’s “Landman,” “High Potential” and Netflix’s “Bridgerton.” Budgets: All broadcast shows are facing budgetary pressures. By shooting in Atlanta, “Will Trent” receives the state’s generous tax credits. And since it’s also fictionally set in Atlanta, there is no need to “dress” scenes to be anywhere else. Although salaries tend to go up as a show ages, the main cast are all signed to long-term contracts, typically five to seven years. This does not appear to be an unusually pricy show compared to other police dramas and is certainly cheaper than either “9-1-1″ series, which feature disaster set pieces every week.

All broadcast shows are facing budgetary pressures. By shooting in Atlanta, “Will Trent” receives the state’s generous tax credits. And since it’s also fictionally set in Atlanta, there is no need to “dress” scenes to be anywhere else. Although salaries tend to go up as a show ages, the main cast are all signed to long-term contracts, typically five to seven years. This does not appear to be an unusually pricy show compared to other police dramas and is certainly cheaper than either “9-1-1″ series, which feature disaster set pieces every week. No drama off the set: The show is a pillar of stability. Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen have been running “Will Trent” since the beginning. Ramon Rodriguez, the lead actor who sets the tone for the entire show, is an active producer who is well-liked by crew and cast. There are no indications of internal discontent on set. In addition, Karin Slaughter, the Georgia-based author whose “Will Trent” book series the TV show is based on, serves as an executive producer. (She’s also a writer and executive producer for the forthcoming Peacock series “The Good Daughter,” shot in Atlanta and based on her books).

The show is a pillar of stability. Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen have been running “Will Trent” since the beginning. Ramon Rodriguez, the lead actor who sets the tone for the entire show, is an active producer who is well-liked by crew and cast. There are no indications of internal discontent on set. In addition, Karin Slaughter, the Georgia-based author whose “Will Trent” book series the TV show is based on, serves as an executive producer. (She’s also a writer and executive producer for the forthcoming Peacock series “The Good Daughter,” shot in Atlanta and based on her books). A dedicated fan base: Regular viewers have lauded the show’s consistent character development, excellent writing, easy rapport among the cast and use of humor. Some fans on Reddit have complained the emphasis on episodic crime cases this season is not as interesting as past season-long story arcs.