Atlanta Falcons Why Falcons aren’t focused on changing Michael Penix Jr.’s mechanics ‘When they get to our level, a lot of what we’re doing is making sure that they’re efficient with what they’re doing,’ Stefanski said. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. attempts a pass in the second half of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 32 minutes ago Share

Despite widespread speculation about potential changes to his throwing mechanics, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. shut down the discussion Tuesday after the team’s second OTA practices. “No,” said Penix, who was asked if he’s doing anything differently. “Not much mechanics-wise.”

Questions arose after the Falcons posted videos of Penix, who’s completed only 59.6% of his 381 career attempts, throwing during the second phase of the offseason program. His delivery appeared slightly different, with a less noticeable loop when he pulled back the ball at the beginning of his throwing motion. Further, the Falcons have no shortage of quarterback experts on their staff. Coach Kevin Stefanski spent seven seasons specifically coaching quarterbacks with the Minnesota Vikings. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees started 31 games under center at Notre Dame, while passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand played collegiately at Grossmont College and San Diego State before coaching the position for nine years. Then, there are Stefanski’s two right-hand men. Quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt lasted a decade as an NFL signal caller and has nearly two decades of experience coaching quarterbacks. Matt Ryan, now the team’s president of football, is Falcons royalty for the 14 seasons he spent leading the organization under center.

Stefanski touted Van Pelt’s playing experience and the vast group of players he’s coached. Ryan and Stefanski talk through techniques and mechanics.

But the Falcons don’t inherently pour their staff’s mechanical knowledge into their players. It’s a bit of a dangerous game and largely player-dependent, Stefanski said. “When they get to our level, a lot of what we’re doing is making sure that they’re efficient with what they’re doing,” Stefanski said Tuesday. “We coach so much on the footwork, because everything comes (from the) ground up when you’re talking about technique. “A lot of players, how they throw the ball anatomically is how they’ve always thrown it, so you don’t want to get too into the weeds of changing releases and those type of things.” Think about playing golf. When you stand over the ball, you don’t want too many swing thoughts drifting through your mind. Because then, Stefanski said, you’re not focused on anything. Contact usually worsens. The quality of the shot wanes. The result suffers.

The Falcons don’t want to change Penix’s proverbial swing. They just want to make him and the rest of their quarterbacks “the most efficient they can be with their current mechanics,” Stefanski said. And Penix has a strong foundation to build upon. “He’s a natural thrower if we’re talking just his passing mechanics and those types of things,” Rees said Tuesday. “You’ve seen it in Mike’s whole career. He’s got tremendous arm talent. It’s easy for him to throw the football. That’s a great starting point for any quarterback.” The Falcons are, however, open to working through footwork and other technical changes with Penix and their quarterbacks. “There are subtle quarter-turn adjustments that I think you can make with technique,” Stefanski said. “And that may be where the toe is pointed when the ball is thrown. It may be how you’re transferring your weight from your back foot. It may be how you finish your throw.” Rees said the Falcons are asking their quarterbacks to do “a lot of new things,” be it footwork, scheme, or where they’re putting their eyes after getting the snap.