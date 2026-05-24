Georgia graduates face challenging job market

Georgia Tech graduates celebrate at the end of their commencement ceremony at the McCamish Pavilion on Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Universities across the state are increasingly offering more AI classes in hopes of preparing students for a changing job market. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

As thousands of young Georgians graduate from high school and college this month, many parents are now hoping to hear those four magic words from their children: “I have a job!”

The unemployment rate for recent college graduates ages 22-27 in March was 5.6%, higher than the rate for all workers, according to data released this month by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The hiring rate — the share of the workforce that starts a new job in a given month — has hovered well below prepandemic levels for more than a year, The Washington Post recently reported.

While many college students have voiced concerns about finding work or creating job opportunities because of the rise of artificial intelligence, some experts say that might not be the story. The increase appears to be driven by an increase in labor force participation rather than a declining probability of having a job, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

An April report by the National Association of Colleges and Employers found about 4 in 10 employers are not seeking candidates with AI skills. The rest were evenly split between saying they are looking for candidates with AI expertise or they weren’t sure. The top AI skill employers are seeking is to be able to identify and use AI tools appropriate to the task.

Universities across Georgia are increasingly offering more AI classes in hopes of preparing students for a changing job market. Georgia Tech currently offers about 200 AI-themed courses, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported earlier this year, and the University of Georgia launched an initiative to hire 70 new faculty members with expertise in AI and data science.