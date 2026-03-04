Georgia Entertainment Scene Tyler Perry’s Atlanta-shot Netflix drama puts focus on firefighters ‘Where’s the Smoke,’ Perry’s second Netflix drama, is shooting now. Tyler Perry's second Netflix scripted show after “Beauty in Black” will be “Where There's Smoke,” a firefighter drama that is shooting now in metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of Netflix)

The always busy Tyler Perry is jumping into the fire with “Where’s the Smoke,” his second scripted series for Netflix. The drama series, shooting now in metro Atlanta, will have 16 episodes in its first season. Perry is writing, producing and directing “Where’s the Smoke” out of Tyler Perry Studios.