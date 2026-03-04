Tyler Perry’s Atlanta-shot Netflix drama puts focus on firefighters

Joe Hunter (from left), Eva Erickson and Kyle Fraser hold hands during the final tribal council on the Season 48 finale of “Survivor.” (Chuck Snyder/CBS)
Firefighting has become a dramatic staple on broadcast TV in recent years, with shows including NBC’s “Chicago Fire”; ABC’s “Station 19”; CBS’ “Fire Country”; and both “9-1-1″ (Fox, then ABC) and Fox spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star.”
Netflix has remained committed to metro Atlanta even as other streamers and broadcast networks have moved more productions to other states and countries.
Besides the recently concluded “Stranger Things” and massive limited series crime hit “His & Hers,” Netflix last year filmed a new faith-based film “’Tis So Sweet” in metro Atlanta starring Taraji P. Henson. Its relationship drama “Sweet Magnolias,” shot heavily in the Covington area, will also be returning June 11.
Netflix has two other new scripted series shooting in the area right now: the dark drama “All the Sinners Bleed,” based on the S.A. Cosby novel of the same name, and a reboot of the sitcom “A Different World.” The 12th and 13th seasons of the reality dating show “Love is Blind” will also be producing the pod portions of those seasons in metro Atlanta.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
