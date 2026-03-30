‘Press Your Luck’ hosted by Elizabeth Banks shooting Season 7 in Atlanta

The game show, which originally ran from 1983 to 1986, has been hosted by actor Elizabeth Banks since the reboot debuted in 2019.
The concept of the show is simple: Three contestants answer trivia questions to earn spins on a “Big Board,” where they win cash and prizes. But if they spin and hit a Whammy, they could lose everything up to that point, with four Whammys eliminating them from the game.
The reboot of "Press Your Luck," which originally ran from 1983-86, has been on the air since 2019. (Casey Durkin/Disney)
Contestants can win up to $1 million, though in six seasons of the reboot, nobody has won the maximum amount.
The show has generated strong enough ratings in recent years to stay on the air, pulling in comparable overnight Nielsen numbers to fellow ABC show “Match Game” but lagging behind “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”
California has amped up its tax credit system in recent years, but the emphasis has been on scripted TV series and pricier reality competition shows. Game shows have not been a priority.
"Press Your Luck" host Elizabeth Banks — pictured during the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin in 2015 — shot 2018 horror movie “Brightburn” and three “The Hunger Games” movies in the early 2010s locally. (Michael Sohn/AP 2015)
Banks is no stranger to metro Atlanta. The 52-year-old “Pitch Perfect” actress shot 2018 horror movie “Brightburn” and three “The Hunger Games” movies in the early 2010s locally.
She stars in the dramedy series “The Miniature Wife,” which comes out April 9 on Peacock and was shot in Canada.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.