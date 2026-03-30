Georgia Entertainment Scene

‘Press Your Luck’ hosted by Elizabeth Banks shooting Season 7 in Atlanta

The game show begins filming next month at Trilith Studios.
Actor Elizabeth Banks has hosted the reboot of "Press Your Luck" since it debuted in 2019. (Casey Durkin/Disney)
Actor Elizabeth Banks has hosted the reboot of "Press Your Luck" since it debuted in 2019. (Casey Durkin/Disney)
By
37 minutes ago

ABC is moving prime-time game show “Press Your Luck” to Atlanta after shooting in Los Angeles for six seasons.

Season 7 is scheduled for production from April 11-26 at Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios, according to information provided to IATSE 479, the local union representing most crew members.

RELATED
Atlanta is now a hot spot for game shows. Here's why

The game show, which originally ran from 1983 to 1986, has been hosted by actor Elizabeth Banks since the reboot debuted in 2019.

The concept of the show is simple: Three contestants answer trivia questions to earn spins on a “Big Board,” where they win cash and prizes. But if they spin and hit a Whammy, they could lose everything up to that point, with four Whammys eliminating them from the game.

The reboot of "Press Your Luck," which originally ran from 1983-86, has been on the air since 2019. (Casey Durkin/Disney)
The reboot of "Press Your Luck," which originally ran from 1983-86, has been on the air since 2019. (Casey Durkin/Disney)

Contestants can win up to $1 million, though in six seasons of the reboot, nobody has won the maximum amount.

The show has generated strong enough ratings in recent years to stay on the air, pulling in comparable overnight Nielsen numbers to fellow ABC show “Match Game” but lagging behind “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

California has amped up its tax credit system in recent years, but the emphasis has been on scripted TV series and pricier reality competition shows. Game shows have not been a priority.

As a result, more game shows have been moving to metro Atlanta the past two years, even as other types of productions have gone elsewhere.

ABC, for instance, moved its prime-time “Celebrity Family Feud,” hosted by Atlantan Steve Harvey, to Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta last year after taping the show for several years in Los Angeles. It’s also set to shoot at Trilith Studios in May for a new season.

Fox last year moved “The 1% Club,” hosted by Joel McHale, to Atlanta after it took over the game show from Amazon.

Other game shows produced in Atlanta the past two years include syndicated offerings like “Scrambled Up,” with host Michael Yo; “The Perfect Line,” with host and Georgia native Deborah Norville; and “Flip Side,” with host Jaleel White. The current season of the syndicated version of “Family Feud” is taping now.

RELATED
Trilith teams up with comedy hitmaker to expand focus beyond blockbusters
"Press Your Luck" host Elizabeth Banks — pictured during the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin in 2015 — shot 2018 horror movie “Brightburn” and three “The Hunger Games” movies in the early 2010s locally. (Michael Sohn/AP 2015)
"Press Your Luck" host Elizabeth Banks — pictured during the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin in 2015 — shot 2018 horror movie “Brightburn” and three “The Hunger Games” movies in the early 2010s locally. (Michael Sohn/AP 2015)

Banks is no stranger to metro Atlanta. The 52-year-old “Pitch Perfect” actress shot 2018 horror movie “Brightburn” and three “The Hunger Games” movies in the early 2010s locally.

She stars in the dramedy series “The Miniature Wife,” which comes out April 9 on Peacock and was shot in Canada.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

Kountry Wayne

Atlanta’s Kountry Wayne lands Amazon stand-up special ‘Nostalgia’

42m ago

Aurora, city of Lawrenceville in a rough stage over arts center partnership

2h ago

Immerse yourself in space via Atlanta’s newest VR experience

Keep Reading

Netflix swings into MLB with Yankees-Giants opening night, betting on 3 marquee events

Alpharetta firm executive pleads guilty in $380M Ponzi scheme

Federal judge denies NCAA's restraining order request to make DraftKings stop using 'March Madness'

Featured

No Kings rally and march in downtown Atlanta

Immigration, war bring thousands to Georgia State Capitol for ‘No Kings’ march

MLB

Braves’ Dominic Smith has late mother on mind during walk-off grand slam

AJC EXCLUSIVE

Q99.7’s replacement for ‘The Bert Show’ is finally here