Georgia Entertainment Scene ‘Press Your Luck’ hosted by Elizabeth Banks shooting Season 7 in Atlanta The game show begins filming next month at Trilith Studios. Actor Elizabeth Banks has hosted the reboot of "Press Your Luck" since it debuted in 2019. (Casey Durkin/Disney)

By Rodney Ho 37 minutes ago Share

ABC is moving prime-time game show “Press Your Luck” to Atlanta after shooting in Los Angeles for six seasons. Season 7 is scheduled for production from April 11-26 at Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios, according to information provided to IATSE 479, the local union representing most crew members.

RELATED Atlanta is now a hot spot for game shows. Here's why The game show, which originally ran from 1983 to 1986, has been hosted by actor Elizabeth Banks since the reboot debuted in 2019. The concept of the show is simple: Three contestants answer trivia questions to earn spins on a “Big Board,” where they win cash and prizes. But if they spin and hit a Whammy, they could lose everything up to that point, with four Whammys eliminating them from the game. The reboot of "Press Your Luck," which originally ran from 1983-86, has been on the air since 2019. (Casey Durkin/Disney) Contestants can win up to $1 million, though in six seasons of the reboot, nobody has won the maximum amount.

The show has generated strong enough ratings in recent years to stay on the air, pulling in comparable overnight Nielsen numbers to fellow ABC show “Match Game” but lagging behind “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”