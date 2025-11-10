Georgia Entertainment Scene Has Netflix given ‘A Different World’ reboot a full season order? Signs point to a positive result after shooting a pilot in Atlanta over the summer. Cast members from the "A Different World" visited Morehouse College and other historically Black colleges and universities in Atlanta in February 2024. Holding the microphone is Darryl M. Bell, who played student Ron Johnson at Hillman College, a fictional HBCU. (Auzzy Byrdsell/AJC 2024)

Is “A Different World” coming back? Signs point to yes.

A local union sent posted a jobs notice this week regarding a series from Netflix identified as “Untitled HBCU S1.” Netflix, which usually shoots an entire first season of any new series, opted to take the more traditional broadcast route this past summer and created a single pilot episode in Atlanta for a reboot of “A Different World.” Production for this series is set to begin Feb. 5 next year and run through April 27, according to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 479, which represents most union crew members in Georgia. "A Different World" held a reunion at Home Depot Support Headquarters in Atlanta, including, from left, Darryl M. Bell, Cree Summer, Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison. (Rodney Ho/AJC 2018)

The original “A Different World,” a spinoff of “The Cosby Show,” was set in a fictional historically Black college and ran on NBC from 1987 to 1993 to huge ratings. The show remains a beloved touchstone for Generation Xers, and cast reunions draw big audiences.