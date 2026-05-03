Georgia Entertainment Scene 3 Atlanta-shot comedies to see in theaters over the next three weekends ‘I Love Boosters,’ ‘The Breadwinner’ and ‘Scary Movie’ showcase very different styles of comedy. Three films shot in metro Atlanta are being released in theaters back to back to back May 22 to June 6 (from left): "I Love Boosters," "Scary Movie" and "The Breadwinner." (Courtesy of Ryder Pictures, Miramax, Sony)

By Rodney Ho 15 minutes ago Share

In recent years, Hollywood decided adult comedies were not good bets in movie theaters, and instead focused heavily on superheroes and animated films. That mindset shifted this year with a noticeable increase in comedic films on the release schedule.

So far this year, there’s been “The Devil Wears Prada 2″ and “You, Me & Tuscany.” And over the next three consecutive weekends, three very different comedies, all shot in metro Atlanta last year, will be released. Quirky “I Love Boosters” hits theaters May 22, family-friendly goof “The Breadwinner” on May 29 and horror spoof “Scary Movie” debuts on June 6. Here’s a quick summary of each film: ‘I Love Boosters’ Release date: May 22 in about 2,000 theaters

Cast: Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, LaKeith Stanfield, Demi Moore

What’s it about: The Velvet Gang, a trio of struggling Oaklanders dubbed “boosters” and led by Palmer’s character Corvette, swipe pricey duds from fancy monochromatic boutiques owned by rapacious fashion billionaire Christie Smith (Moore). They then sell the stolen goods at low cost out of an abandoned chicken eatery in pseudo-Robin Hood fashion. Things get weird when an exploited Chinese factory worker teleports to Oakland with a magic sci-fi machine and teams with the Velvet Gang to try to take down Christie Smith’s empire. What makes it special: Filmmaker Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”) paints the film with his signature surrealistic sheen, a critique of predatory capitalism under the guise of a madcap comedy. The mall the film used for the heists: Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta Reviews: 92% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Palmer’s thoughts on the film: “Boots Riley deals with big things but does it in a place that is whimsical,” she said recently during an appearance on “The View.” “It makes it easier to metabolize some of these heavier conversations.” No pressure: Riley posted on X a blunt statement to potential moviegoers: show up opening weekend. “If you wait til June, it’s game over for ‘I Love Boosters.’ We have to have everyone go see this on the weekend of May 22 or they start pulling it off screens.” Predicted opening domestic weekend: $2.5 million to $5 million from Box Office Theory, which analyzes box office performance ‘The Breadwinner’ Release date: May 29 in more than 3,000 theaters

Cast: Nate Bargatze, Mandy Moore, Colin Jost, Will Forte, Kumail Nanjiani What’s it about: Bargatze plays Nate Wilcox, a car salesman who has to watch his three daughters alone when his wife Katie (Moore) lands a big deal on “Shark Tank.” Naturally, things go awry in comedic fashion. Metro Atlanta filming locations: Trilith Studios in Fayetteville for interior shots; McDonough, where the Wilcox home is located; Senoia where Bargatze’s Nate Wilcox rides a horse; Nally Toyota in Union City, where Nate works. The Nate factor: Bargatze, with his clean, self-deprecating deadpan delivery, has become one of the most popular stand-up comics in the nation, selling out State Farm Arena twice this past November. He built up even more caché with his instant classic “Washington’s Dream” sketches while hosting “Saturday Night Live.” “The Breadwinner” is a test of his ability to transfer his comedic appeal to the big screen.

The “Nate Rate”: Bargatze has requested movie theaters discount his film to enable more people to show up, calling it “the Nate Rate.” Many chains have agreed to do so. The price break will vary depending on the theater. “This movie is for your grandparents, grandkids, aunts, uncles, friends, sister … anybody,” he said on social media. “Your dog. Cats, I think, will love this movie, specifically. Anybody that wants to come out.” Director Eric Appel’s take to the AJC: “We wanted to make a family comedy that felt like the John Hughes films we grew up with like ‘Mr. Mom,’ ‘Uncle Buck’ and ‘Home Alone.’ This is like ‘Uncle Buck’ if Uncle Buck was the dad. These movies used to be led by the likes of Chevy Chase or Eddie Murphy, the big sketch and stand-up comics of that time. For the last 15-20 years, movies that feel similar to this have gone to streaming or have not been made at all.” Predicted opening domestic weekend: $20 million to $29 million, per Box Office Theory, which has been upping its predictions in recent weeks as launch gets closer. Anna Faris plays Cindy and Regina Hall plays Brenda in "Scary Movie." (Quantrell Colbert/Courtesy of Paramount Pictures) ‘Scary Movie’ Release date: June 6 in more than 3,500 theaters

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall What’s it about: Riffing off the 2022 “Scream” plot line, Cindy (Faris) reinvents herself as a supernatural investigator, fighting off Ghostface in her own home. She evokes Jamie Lee Curtis’ role in the “Halloween” films. Plenty of other horror films are spoofed, including “Get Out,” “It,” “Sinners,” “M3GAN,” “Weapons” and “Longlegs.” Why not call it “Scary Movie 6″? “Scream 5″ was just called “Scream” again, so the Wayans decided to call this movie the same name as the original 2000 version, which generated $278 million in worldwide box office gross. Atlanta locations: About 75% of the film was shot at Tyler Perry Studios and its vast backlot. A scene in an alley used the Fairlie-Poplar neighborhood in downtown Atlanta. What makes it special: In 2001, Wayans brothers lost control of the franchise after the second film over creative and financial differences with Miramax Films. But a quarter century later, new leadership at Paramount and Miramax asked them to revive the faltering franchise. Marlon recently told the AJC his father’s dying wish was for his sons to work together again, so Marlon, Shawn and Keenan reunited. “I said to him, ‘Pop, it’s really hard to work with those guys,’” Marlon said. “He said, ‘You guys make magic together.’”