Arts & Entertainment Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ may be returning to Atlanta for Seasons 12 and 13 Netflix has not confirmed, but a ‘singles’-themed reality show is filming at Atlanta Metro Studios beginning in February. "Love is Blind" shot its first season in Atlanta in 2018 but has since shot its "pod" scenes in Los Angeles in subsequent seasons. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Delirium TV and Kinetic Content, producers behind “Love is Blind,” informed the local crew union IATSE 479 that it’s bringing an unnamed “Singles Project” to Atlanta, starting next month. A clue that this production might be Netflix’s “Love is Blind” is the fact it’s identified with the phrase “S12/S13,” which means the show is embarking on Seasons 12 and 13.

“Love is Blind,” which usually releases two seasons a year, is set to return to Netflix for Season 10 next month. Other clues: The identified production supervisor, Joe Reis, previously has worked on “Love is Blind” in the same capacity, according to his IMDb profile. The director of photography, Sean McElvely, was also a camera operator for a previous season of “Love is Blind.” Lauren Speed-Hamilton (right) and Cameron Hamilton of Atlanta got married on the first season of Netflix's "Love is Blind," which filmed in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Netflix) Whatever show is shooting, it’s set to tape two seasons back-to-back from Feb. 24 through April 24 and will film at Atlanta Metro Studios in Union City, according to an IATSE 479 listing to its members, which came out Friday.

A query to Netflix’s “Love is Blind” public relations staff Friday has not been returned.

“Love is Blind” debuted in 2019 after taping its first season in Atlanta featuring area singles and quickly became a hit for Netflix. The producers touted the dating show as a “social experiment” isolating 15 single men and 15 single women into “pods” for about 10 days where they can speak to each other but can’t see each other. Participants who find bonds can agree to get engaged to another person of the opposite sex before meeting in person. Otherwise, they leave the pods empty-handed. Atlantans Amber Pike (left) and Matt Barnett got married Season 1 of "Love is Blind." (Courtesy of Netflix) The show then films each couple for several weeks as they go on a honeymoon, move into an apartment together and get to know each other’s friends and family. The couple then decides whether to go through with a marriage or not.