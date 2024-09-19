Georgia Entertainment Scene

First cast members named for new Atlanta-shot CBS soap ‘Beyond the Gates’

The new soap opera will be produced at Doraville’s Assembly Studios
The first cast names for the new CBS soap "Beyond the Gates" shooting soon in Atlanta are soap vets Karla Mosely, Daphnee Duplaix and Tamara Tunie. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICIT

Credit: PUBLICIT

The first cast names for the new CBS soap "Beyond the Gates" shooting soon in Atlanta are soap vets Karla Mosely, Daphnee Duplaix and Tamara Tunie. PUBLICITY PHOTOS
By
1 hour ago

CBS has announced the first cast members and plot details for its new soap opera “Beyond the Gates,” shooting soon at Assembly Studios in Doraville.

The show, originally called “The Gates,” is set to debut on CBS in early 2025. Set in an affluent Maryland suburb, “Beyond the Games” centers around the Duprees, a prominent, multigenerational family.

Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix and Karla Mosley, all soap opera vets, have been cast as three key members of the Dupree family.

Tunie will play matriarch Anita Dupree, a famous singer who raised two daughters with her husband, a former senator. Tunie previously played attorney Jessica Griffin on “As the World Turns” and Dr. Melinda Warner on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Duplaix will play Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, Anita’s psychiatrist daughter whose life appears perfect from the outside. Duplaix was on “One Life to Live” playing Rachel Gannon, which earned her an NAACP Award nomination.

Mosley will portray Anita’s other daughter, Dani Dupree, an ex-model-turned-momager. Mosley was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her role as Maya Avant Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

It has been a quarter century since an American broadcast network last debuted a soap opera with NBC’s “Passions” in 1999. It lasted seven seasons on that network before moving to DirecTV for one season.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Licari/Invision/AP

Carrie Coon is still fighting
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

‘Agatha All Along’ sets Kathryn Hahn’s beguiling witch on a new quest — with a catchy new...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP/

Tessa Thompson bringing Netflix series ‘His & Hers’ to Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis on their 'Warriors' musical concept album with Lauryn...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Metallica coming to rock Atlanta in 2025 for first time in almost four years1h ago
Game Show Network seeking Atlanta contestants for new bingo-trivia game show
Can Phaedra Parks top Atlanta ‘Housewives’ peers on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA 1h ago
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI2h ago