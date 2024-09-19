First cast members named for new Atlanta-shot CBS soap ‘Beyond the Gates’

CBS has announced the first cast members and plot details for its new soap opera “Beyond the Gates,” shooting soon at Assembly Studios in Doraville.
The show, originally called “The Gates,” is set to debut on CBS in early 2025. Set in an affluent Maryland suburb, “Beyond the Games” centers around the Duprees, a prominent, multigenerational family.
Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix and Karla Mosley, all soap opera vets, have been cast as three key members of the Dupree family.
Tunie will play matriarch Anita Dupree, a famous singer who raised two daughters with her husband, a former senator. Tunie previously played attorney Jessica Griffin on “As the World Turns” and Dr. Melinda Warner on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
Duplaix will play Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, Anita’s psychiatrist daughter whose life appears perfect from the outside. Duplaix was on “One Life to Live” playing Rachel Gannon, which earned her an NAACP Award nomination.
Mosley will portray Anita’s other daughter, Dani Dupree, an ex-model-turned-momager. Mosley was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her role as Maya Avant Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”
It has been a quarter century since an American broadcast network last debuted a soap opera with NBC’s “Passions” in 1999. It lasted seven seasons on that network before moving to DirecTV for one season.
