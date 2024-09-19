First cast members named for new Atlanta-shot CBS soap ‘Beyond the Gates’

CBS has announced the first cast members and plot details for its new soap opera “Beyond the Gates,” shooting soon at Assembly Studios in Doraville.

The show, originally called “The Gates,” is set to debut on CBS in early 2025. Set in an affluent Maryland suburb, “Beyond the Games” centers around the Duprees, a prominent, multigenerational family.

Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix and Karla Mosley, all soap opera vets, have been cast as three key members of the Dupree family.